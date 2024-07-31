Submit Release
Bridge Work Prompts Lane Closure on I-40 West Ramp to I-640

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 | 05:55pm

KNOXVILLE – Motorists traveling on I-40 West and I-640 West in Knox County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have a temporary impact on traffic.

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 2, traffic on I-40 West exiting on the ramp to I-640 West (Exit 393) will be temporarily reduced to one lane as crews work on bridge repairs over Rutledge Pike.  This lane closure will be in place 24/7 to allow crews to complete the first phase of repairs for the bridge.  

All work is expected to be complete by 6 a.m. on Monday, August 5.

 This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions.  Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

 As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

