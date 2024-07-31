Bridge Work Prompts Lane Closure on I-40 West Ramp to I-640

KNOXVILLE – Motorists traveling on I-40 West and I-640 West in Knox County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have a temporary impact on traffic.

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 2, traffic on I-40 West exiting on the ramp to I-640 West (Exit 393) will be temporarily reduced to one lane as crews work on bridge repairs over Rutledge Pike. This lane closure will be in place 24/7 to allow crews to complete the first phase of repairs for the bridge.

All work is expected to be complete by 6 a.m. on Monday, August 5.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

