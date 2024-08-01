Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at US$18 Million for Beachfront Estate on Maui’s Coveted Southwest Coastline

4610 Makena Road, Wailea-Makena, Hawaii Rare beachfront trophy estate on Maui’s southwest coastline A private tropical haven with two gated entrances and private access Seamless indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces with panoramic ocean views Four meticulously designed buildings with a combined seven bedrooms

Auction closes online on 15 August in cooperation with Nancy Callahan of Coldwell Banker Island Properties and Paul Stukin of Deep Blue HI

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has opened at US$18 million for a breathtaking beachfront estate in Wailea-Makena, Maui, Hawaii. This Estate is currently for sale by Tina Moss and Edward White as Trustees of the Jerome S. Moss Living Trust. The late Jerry Moss was the co-founder of A&M Records. The architecturally brilliant estate is offered in cooperation with Nancy Callahan of Coldwell Banker Island Properties and Paul Stukin of Deep Blue HI. Bidding will culminate online on 15 August via the firm’s online marketplace.

Nestled on the tranquil shores of Po’olenalena Beach in Wailea-Makena, 4610 Makena Road spans two oceanfront parcels on 1.43 acres of tropical haven. The estate boasts 148 feet of beachfront and features four impeccably designed buildings with a combined 6,352 square feet of living space, including seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms.

The primary residence offers an open, airy layout with a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen, spacious living room with panoramic windows, and an expansive lanai. Wood and stone details throughout create an authentic Hawaiian atmosphere. The estate's design merges modernity with classic tropical elements, featuring seamless indoor-outdoor transitions for enjoying ocean breezes and sunsets. Additional features include three guest houses, an above-ground pool, and two private gated entrances for privacy and tranquility.

"This pristine beachfront estate is a true architectural marvel, capturing the best of Hawaii’s oceanside aesthetics in one of the most desirable areas in the world,” stated Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions. "We’re looking forward to leveraging our unmatched network of well-qualified buyers to find its next fortunate owner.”

“Buying opportunities in Maui are rare—all the more so for properties of this extraordinary caliber and scale,” said Callahan. “This expansive, architecturally stunning estate represents a once-in-a-lifetime chance to access not only a tropical retreat but a lifestyle that few are able to obtain.”

“Jerry and I saw our home as an oasis of tranquility amidst our busy lives—a place with the same exceptional design that could be found in the artwork he loved to collect,” said Tina Moss. “Though our family is moving on to our next chapter, this home is the perfect place for families to meet and gather for fun and adventures while maintaining the utmost privacy. I will always treasure the memories we built here, from paddleboarding with the sea turtles that live along the property’s ocean frontage to hosting incredible luaus with hula lessons and fire dancers. I know that whoever resides here next will experience the same comforts and adventures that we were privileged to enjoy.”

Situated on Maui’s southwest shore, Wailea-Makena offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and recreational opportunities with six miles of stunning white sand beaches. Residents can enjoy water sports, lounge on the beach with views of west Maui, Molokini, Kahoʻolawe, and Lānaʻi, or explore nearby Kalama Beach Park's 40 acres of oceanfront, sports courts, and playgrounds. Additional attractions include Wailea Beach Resort, the Maui Ocean Center aquarium, and nearby beaches such as Kalepolepo, Waipuʻilani, and the three beaches of Kamaʻole.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions.

4610 Makena Road is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

###

4610 Makena Road | Wailea-Makena, HI