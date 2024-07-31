Governor Abbott Congratulates Cedar Park As First Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, July 31 - July 31, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Cedar Park on being designated as the first Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission after completing the multi-step certification process. The recently launched Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community program will help spur digital media production across the state and grow local jobs in animation, visual effects (VFX), video games, and extended reality (XR).

“Texas is a leader in innovation, and this first Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community will further cement our prominent position in America and in the world,” said Governor Abbott. “Building on our state’s rich history of film and television production spanning more than a century, industry leaders in Texas now play a major role in digital media production. I thank the Texas Film Commission for working with our communities to market their existing assets, unique attributes, and resources directly to digital media industry companies and professionals. By attracting new investments and local jobs in the digital media industry, we continue to build a bigger, better Texas.”

“I'm proud that Cedar Park is the first ever Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Charles Schwertner. “I congratulate them on this achievement and the investment they have made in their community.”

“I am thrilled to congratulate Cedar Park for becoming the first Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community in our great state,” said Senator Donna Campbell. “This pioneering achievement marks a significant milestone in fostering digital media production across Texas. Cedar Park is setting the stage for remarkable growth in several technological fields, which will help create jobs and boost the local economy.”

“As Vice Chair of the IT Caucus, I’m excited that Cedar Park will be the first Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative John Bucy III. “Williamson County is on the forefront of innovation and economic opportunity. This is yet the latest example of our community being a great place to live, work, and play.”

“Governor Abbott launched the Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community program to support digital media production statewide, creating even more jobs for creative Texans,” said Representative Ellen Troxclair. “We celebrate Cedar Park earning the honor of first certified community. I’m grateful to all the creators and connectors who will help make it a success, and I look forward to Texas’ continued flourishing under Governor Abbott’s leadership.”

“Texas' business-friendly environment has driven job growth and innovation for years,” said Representative Caroline Harris Davila. “Cedar Park's recognition as the first Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community will continue this trend while also enhancing opportunities in digital media and benefiting small businesses in our community. I'm proud to represent Cedar Park and Williamson County.”

“Cedar Park earning the first Digital Media Friendly Texas Community certification is important on many levels,” said Cedar Park City Manager Brenda Eivens. “We are excited to showcase our existing digital media professionals, be it in video games, visual effects, or simulated learning environments, while also attracting more innovative industries to our city. We look forward to the positive impact on our city’s future and are excited to work with the Texas Film Commission to help promote Texas as the place to bring these forward-thinking projects.”

“Being designated as the first Digital Media Friendly Texas Community marks a significant milestone for Cedar Park,” said Cedar Park Chief Economic Development Officer Arthur Jackson. “This certification highlights our commitment to fostering innovation and creating a thriving digital economy. It enhances our city's appeal to tech companies and digital media professionals. It boosts local economic development, providing more opportunities and resources for our community to flourish in the digital age.”

Similar to the first-in-the-nation Film Friendly Texas, Music Friendly Texas, and Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community programs, the Digital Media Friendly Texas Community designation is open to local governments or non-profit economic development and tourism organizations in communities of all sizes and experience levels.

The Digital Media Friendly Texas designation showcases certified communities to digital media companies and professionals to attract economic development opportunities and grow local jobs. The program also connects digital media professionals in Texas with skilled municipal liaisons to encourage new digital media investment in Texas. Additionally, the program educates communities and their residents about the importance of digital literacy to help close the digital divide.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism has attracted more than $2 billion in local spending and created more than 183,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2023.

For more information on the Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/dmftx_overview.

For more information on Digital Media production in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/dm_overview.