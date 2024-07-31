Submit Release
Update on the Pleasant Valley/Haystack Fire

Multiple agencies are actively combating the fire, including Bureau of Land Management Fire, State Forestry Fire, and the Fire Departments from Goshen, Platte, Albany, and Laramie Counties. The 220th Military Police from Colorado have also provided crucial assistance.

“Camp Guernsey has stepped up to support the efforts by providing red card certified firefighters and offering shelter for displaced citizens. Four individuals have taken refuge at the camp, where we are prepared to meet any needs such as lodging, food, and water,” said Camp Guernsey Garrison Commander Col. Scott Morey.

Additionally, Camp Guernsey is hosting the Red Cross to further aid in relief efforts.

The collaboration between these agencies highlights the importance and benefits of partnerships during emergencies. By working together, we can pool resources, expertise, and manpower to better protect our communities and environment.

