Gov. Justice breaks ground on outdoor exhibit, highlighting how West Virginia’s natural resources have fueled nation and world

The exhibit will feature coal, oil and gas, iron and steel, clay, chemicals, salt, agriculture, timber, glass, water, and railroads. These elements showcase the extensive history and contributions of West Virginia's industries to the world. The exhibit will include a scenic pathway and waterfall, along with display cases containing artifacts from each industry. Larger artifacts on display will include a Fireless Steam Locomotive, Coal Shuttle Car, Block of Coal, Salt Pot, South Penn Half Breed Engine, Oil and Gas Engine, Farming Plows, Riverboat Pilot Wheel, artistic pieces from the glass and clay industries, a roll of steel from Nucor Steel Company, and more. This exhibit will serve as an extension of the West Virginia State Museum, providing a tangible connection to the state’s rich industrial heritage.