Gov. Justice appoints new Office of Drug Control Policy Director

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today announced the appointment of Dr. Stephen Loyd as Director of the Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP). “Dr. Loyd is going to be an incredible asset in fighting the opioid crisis and drug abuse in West Virginia," Gov. Justice said. “His genuine compassion for people struggling with addiction and his drive to improve public health are exactly what we need. West Virginia has a long way to go with our drug challenges, and we are going to continue pulling the rope together to achieve real progress.” Dr. Loyd is an Internal Medicine/Addiction Medicine physician, earning his medical degree at East Tennessee State University. Most recently, Dr. Loyd was the Chief Medical Officer at Cedar Recovery in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. He previously served as Assistant Commissioner (Opioid Czar) for Substance Abuse Services at the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Use in Nashville. “I am deeply honored to join the Office of Drug Control Policy,” Dr. Loyd said. “Together, we will continue to advance data-driven, comprehensive strategies to combat substance abuse and improve the lives of West Virginians. I want to thank Governor Justice for his trust in appointing me to this role, and I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated team under the leadership of Secretary Persily and continue to make a meaningful impact in West Virginia communities.” Dr. Loyd’s expertise extends to addiction medicine in both inpatient and outpatient settings, with a focus on treating opioid dependent pregnant women. As the inspiration behind Michael Keaton’s character in the EMMY-award winning series “Dopesick” on Hulu, Dr. Loyd continues to make a significant impact in the field of addiction. ODCP is housed under the West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS). ODCP’s previous Director, Dr. Matthew Christiansen, left the role after being promoted in January 2023 to State Health Officer within the West Virginia Department of Health. In the interim, Rachel Thaxton, ODCP Assistant Director, and Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders, had been managing ODCP while the search for a permanent director was conducted. Dr. Loyd’s appointment to ODCP Director became effective on August 12, 2024.

