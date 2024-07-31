Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs To Continue Listening Tour in Mount Hope

CHARLESTON, WV –

Gov. Jim Justice and the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) announced today the next stop in its statewide listening tour, on August 6 in Mount Hope. This initiative aims to actively engage with community members across West Virginia, fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration to address their needs and priorities. The Mount Hope Listening Tour is scheduled for August 6, 2024, featuring two key sessions:

Mount Hope Housing Authority - Senior Visit

9B Midtown Terrace, Mount Hope, WV 25880

10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Days Inn by Wyndham Mount Hope

127 Ontario Drive, Mount Hope, WV 25880

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

"We believe that every voice matters and every story has the power to inspire change. We invite and welcome members of the Mount Hope community and surrounding areas to attend this listening session and share their experiences and perspectives,” Jill Upson, Executive Director of HHOMA, said. “This is an ideal opportunity to foster meaningful dialogue and collaboration as we work together to build a more equitable and resilient future for all."

These sessions provide citizens and community leaders with a platform to voice their concerns and raise awareness of issues affecting residents. Attendees are encouraged to actively participate in discussions and share their insights.

For more information about the Listening Tour, please visit www.minorityaffairs.wv.gov.