BioFunctional Health Solutions Partners with Think Insurance Group to Transform Health Benefits Delivery
Strategic Collaboration Enhances Healthcare Access and Cost Savings for Employers, with a Special Focus on Serving Schools and Teachers
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioFunctional Health Solutions (BHS), a leader in integrative and conservative care health solutions, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Think Insurance Group, a premier provider of customized insurance solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance Think's health offerings and strengthen BHS's administrative infrastructure, focusing on seamless integration with existing health plans and delivering comprehensive support to employers.
Think Insurance Group specializes in crafting tailored benefit packages for companies of all sizes, ensuring they meet financial and coverage objectives while addressing each employee's unique healthcare needs. Think Insurance Group works with numerous employers nationwide to provide top-notch employee benefits and risk management solutions. By covering BHS's comprehensive health programs, including brain and body optimization, chronic disease management, and personalized health plans, Think allows BHS to provide its services with enhanced administrative support and risk management solutions.
“We are excited to partner with Think Insurance Group to help employers navigate the complexities of the healthcare industry,” said Brent Kruel, CEO of BHS. “Together, we will make access to higher quality healthcare both cost-effective and hassle-free, ensuring the best possible health benefits for our clients.”
Key Benefits of the Partnership:
▪️ Innovative Healthcare Offerings: BHS provides the Think Insurance Group network with cutting-edge healthcare solutions, including advanced brain and body optimization and personalized health plans. These programs utilize state-of-the-art technology and evidence-based practices to ensure optimal patient outcomes and overall well-being.
▪️ Access to Claims Data: Think Insurance Group allows BHS access to detailed claims data, enabling accurate assessments of cost savings and effectiveness. This transparency ensures that employers can see the tangible benefits of the health programs offered by BHS.
▪️ Cost Savings: BHS implements cost-saving methods for Think Insurance Group, ensuring efficient and high-quality health benefits delivery to their employees. These methods include preventive care initiatives, early intervention strategies, and optimized treatment plans that reduce the need for more costly procedures down the line.
▪️ Insurance Integration: Think Insurance Group has the capability to work with existing benefits or implement a seamless full replacement of coverage, providing a comprehensive and hassle-free healthcare experience. This integration ensures that employees receive the best possible care without the usual complexities associated with multiple health plans and providers.
▪️ Custom Risk Management Solutions: Think Insurance Group brings expertise in risk management, offering tailored solutions to manage and mitigate potential risks effectively. Their approach provides peace of mind to businesses by delivering comprehensive protection that suits their unique needs.
Serving Schools and Teachers
While Think Insurance Group and BHS will be serving employers across all industries, a primary focus of the partnership will be on serving schools and teachers. One of the primary missions of BHS is to serve those who serve, and this partnership aims to provide educators with high-quality, cost-effective health benefits. Think Insurance Group has a proven track record of offering schools top-tier insurance solutions, which include significant financial savings and comprehensive health coverage for teachers and staff. This partnership will enable schools to benefit from BHS’s innovative health programs while enjoying the financial and administrative support provided by Think Insurance Group. Schools can expect substantial cost savings, better access to healthcare, and robust support in managing their health plans efficiently.
About BioFunctional Health Solutions
BioFunctional Health Solutions specializes in integrative and conservative care health solutions, focusing on advanced brain and body optimization programs. With a mission to enhance overall well-being through innovative and personalized care, BHS has served over 181,000 employees and saved employers $485 million in healthcare costs and helped to avoid 11,000+ surgeries since 2007. BHS's approach combines cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of individual health needs, ensuring that each program is tailored to deliver the best outcomes for patients.
About Think Insurance Group
Think Insurance Group specializes in providing customized employee benefits and risk management solutions for businesses of all sizes. With years of experience and unmatched service, they offer a wide range of core and ancillary benefits, including medical, dental, vision, life, disability, accident, hospital indemnity, and critical illness insurance. Think is dedicated to delivering an unparalleled customer experience, valuable compliance resources, and data-driven insights to help employers make smarter benefits decisions, ensuring each plan meets financial and coverage objectives while addressing the unique healthcare needs of employees.
By aligning their strengths, BHS and Think Insurance Group are set to transform how health benefits are administered and delivered, ensuring better health outcomes and cost savings for employers and employees alike. The combined resources and expertise of both organizations will enable them to address a broader range of health issues, offering more comprehensive care solutions to their clients.
For more information about this partnership and the services offered, please visit www.biofunctionalhealth.com and www.thinkinsurancegroup.com.
