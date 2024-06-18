BioFunctional Health Solutions Launches Groundbreaking Brain Optimization Program with Dr. Mark Gordon
Revolutionizing brain health with Dr. Mark Gordon’s advanced neuroinflammation and neuroendocrine research.
Dr. Gordon changed my life recovering from long-Covid and quickly became a friend and partner of BioFunctional Health Solutions”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioFunctional Health Solutions (BHS) is thrilled to announce the launch of its revolutionary Brain Optimization Program, developed in partnership with renowned neuroendocrinologist Dr. Mark Gordon. This program leverages Dr. Gordon’s pioneering research and treatments to enhance brain health and overall well-being, now available to the public through BHS.
Dr. Mark Gordon, a leading figure in neuroendocrinology, has transformed the way we understand and treat brain health, particularly in relation to traumatic brain injuries (TBI), long-covid, brain fog, neuroendocrine dysfunction. His work has highlighted the critical role of neuroinflammation—brain inflammation caused by physical trauma or stress—in disrupting normal brain function and leading to significant cognitive and emotional challenges. Dr. Gordon is not only a pioneer in the field of neuroendocrinology but also a widely recognized authority on brain health. He has appeared on various high-profile platforms, including Ted Talks and The Joe Rogan Experience, where he shared his groundbreaking research and innovative approaches to brain health. His expertise and engaging presentations have inspired countless individuals to seek better understanding and treatment of brain-related issues.
"Dr. Gordon changed my life recovering from long-Covid and quickly became a friend and partner of BioFunctional Health Solutions. His groundbreaking work in neuroendocrinology and brain health has been transformative, not only for me personally but also for the countless individuals we serve through our advanced brain optimization programs. Together, we are redefining the future of preventative medicine," said Brent Kruel, CEO of BioFunctional Health Solutions.
Key Features of the Brain Optimization Program include:
🔹Medical-Grade Nootropics: Specially formulated supplements from Millennium Health Centers designed to enhance cognitive function and support brain health. These nootropics are designed to cross the blood-brain barrier, delivering essential nutrients directly to the brain.
🔹Hormone Balance: Utilizing Dr. Gordon's MIT-validated AI to analyze bloodwork, BHS identifies hormonal imbalances and recommends personalized treatment plans. This approach helps restore optimal levels of hormones, improving mood, energy, and cognitive performance.
🔹Photobiomodulation: This innovative treatment uses specific wavelengths of light to stimulate cellular function, reduce inflammation, and promote healing in brain tissues.
🔹Energizing Cellular Health: Through our collaboration with Yerbaé Brands Corp (TSXV: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF), we incorporate their natural energy drinks formulated with Yerba Mate, which enhances focus and mental clarity as part of our comprehensive brain optimization strategy.
🔹Personalized Medicine: Every individual’s brain chemistry is unique, necessitating customized treatments. BHS conducts comprehensive health assessments, including 78-biomarker blood tests, to create tailored treatment plans that balance hormones and reduce inflammation. This leads to improved energy, sleep, and cognitive function.
Dr. Gordon’s innovative approach centers on reducing inflammation in the brain, a common consequence of TBIs and long-Covid, that can cause long-term issues like brain fog, depression, anxiety, and memory loss. His research has shown that by lowering inflammation, these symptoms can be significantly alleviated, resulting in better mental clarity and overall health.
Patients who have undergone treatment using Dr. Gordon’s protocols report remarkable improvements in their quality of life. Symptoms such as chronic fatigue, depression, anxiety, and cognitive deficits are alleviated, allowing individuals to regain their mental clarity and vitality. This holistic approach not only addresses the symptoms but also targets the root causes, providing long-lasting relief and enhanced overall health.
For the first time, the public can access BHS’s Brain Optimization Program featuring Dr. Gordon’s groundbreaking treatments. This program offers comprehensive health assessments, personalized wellness plans, and monthly optimization sessions designed to promote brain and body health. Additionally, the program includes executive mindfulness training aimed at building mental health and psychological strength, helping leaders enhance their cognitive function and resilience.
BioFunctional Health Solutions is committed to staying at the forefront of medical innovation, continuously evolving to meet the needs of our clients. Our collaboration with Dr. Gordon is a testament to our dedication to integrating cutting-edge research with practical applications to improve health outcomes.
"Dr. Gordon’s work represents a significant advancement in the field of brain health. By focusing on reducing inflammation, balancing hormones, and providing personalized treatments, we are able to offer our clients transformative solutions that enhance their cognitive function and overall well-being,” added Kruel.
About Dr. Mark Gordon
Dr. Mark Gordon is a renowned neuroendocrinologist with a career spanning nearly four decades. He has been at the forefront of research in brain health, particularly focusing on the impact of neuroinflammation on cognitive function and mental health. Dr. Gordon has treated thousands of patients worldwide, offering hope and healing through his innovative approaches.
His appearances on Ted Talks, Monte Williams, Quite Explosions, and The Joe Rogan Experience have brought his expertise to a wider audience, educating the public on the importance of brain health and the potential for recovery from brain injuries. Dr. Gordon’s approach integrates advanced diagnostics with personalized treatment plans, emphasizing the need for targeted therapies to address specific health issues.
About BioFunctional Health Solutions
BioFunctional Health Solutions (BHS) is dedicated to providing cutting-edge health solutions that optimize brain and body performance. With a focus on preventative medicine and personalized care, BHS aims to enhance the overall well-being of its clients through innovative programs and expert partnerships.
For more detailed information on the science behind our treatments and to explore how our programs can benefit you, visit www.biofunctionalhealth.com or https://tbihelpnow.org.
