BHS and ADX Join Forces to Revolutionize Preventive Healthcare
Strategic Partnership Aims to Enhance Patient Outcomes with Data-Driven Care Solutions and Advanced Treatment Methodologies
This partnership is a testament to our shared values and enables the delivery of data-driven care solutions across the entire spectrum of healthcare, ensuring precise, customized treatment plans”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioFunctional Health Solutions (BHS), a leader in conservative care and preventive healthcare specializing in musculoskeletal (MSK) and brain health, proudly announces a strategic partnership with ADX, a pioneering network of joint, spine, and pain specialists. This collaboration aims to enhance patient outcomes through innovative, data-driven care solutions and advanced treatment methodologies across the entire spectrum of care.
— Brent Kruel
At the heart of this partnership is Brad Vilims, MD, the founder of ADX and Chief Medical Officer at BHS. With over 27 years of experience in interventional pain management, Dr. Vilims is a recognized expert with numerous patents in regenerative medicine and neuromodulation. His patents include a combined electrical and chemical stimulation lead for the spine and nervous system, a device and method for treating painful sacroiliac (SI) joints, and a tension loop for spinal cord stimulators to prevent electrical induction during MRI scans. These patents showcase his contributions to advancing pain management and regenerative therapies through innovative medical device development. His leadership will be instrumental in integrating the services of BHS and ADX, ensuring seamless collaboration and the highest standards of patient care.
Dr. Vilims’ extensive background includes a twelve-month Fellowship in Interventional Pain Medicine at the Bowman Gray School of Medicine. He is a Master Instructor for the International Pain and Spine Intervention Society (IPSIS) and has served on several advisory and quality assurance committees, such as the Occupational Medicine Advisory Board of the Colorado Medical Society and the Interventional Pain Management Advisor for Pinnacol Assurance.
ADX is known for its high-performance network of select physicians and providers specializing in MSK, pain, and spine conditions. The partnership with ADX will allow BHS to offer comprehensive care solutions, from rapid diagnostics to minimally invasive and reconstructive surgical procedures. ADX’s proprietary software measures and optimizes patient outcomes by analyzing diagnoses and corresponding treatment results using masked data. This ensures precise, customized treatment plans that enhance quality outcomes, patient satisfaction, and continually improving best practices.
The partnership with ADX allows BHS to extend its offerings across the entire spectrum of care, providing access to a broader network of specialists and resources. This expanded network will enable BHS to offer a wider range of services to its patients, further enhancing the comprehensive nature of their healthcare solutions. By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, BHS and ADX are poised to set a new standard in conservative care and preventive healthcare.
Key benefits of ADX’s approach include:
✔️Reduced Procedures: Resulting in 30-50% fewer procedures compared to traditional care models.
✔️Rapid Diagnostics: Patients often receive accurate diagnoses within one day, significantly reducing time and costs associated with lengthy diagnostic processes.
✔️Collaborative Care: Multidisciplinary teams and care coordinators work together to provide comprehensive and coordinated care.
✔️Cost-Effective Solutions: Effective, evidence-based treatments that help employers reduce healthcare costs while improving workforce health and productivity.
The integration of ADX’s data-driven methodologies with BHS’s preventive and conservative care approach promises an integrative healthcare model. This model aims to reduce unnecessary procedures, provide quicker diagnoses, and ensure that treatments are tailored to each patient’s unique needs, ultimately leading to better health outcomes and increased patient satisfaction.
Dr. Brad Vilims commented, "This partnership represents a significant step forward in delivering comprehensive, outcome-driven healthcare solutions in America. By combining the strengths of BHS and ADX, we can provide unparalleled support to patients and businesses, enhancing overall well-being and productivity."
Brent Kruel, CEO of BHS, added, "I have known Dr. Brad Vilims for many years and trust him implicitly. He is a world-class physician, inventor, and leader whose expertise and dedication to patient care are unrivaled. This partnership is a testament to our shared values and enables the delivery of data-driven care solutions across the entire spectrum of healthcare, ensuring precise, customized treatment plans that enhance patient outcomes and satisfaction."
The partnership between BHS and ADX empowers the application of data-driven methodologies across the entire spectrum of musculoskeletal and brain health care, leading to meticulously tailored treatment plans that enhance both patient outcomes and overall satisfaction. By combining their strengths, BHS and ADX are poised to offer unparalleled patient care and set new standards in the industry. This collaboration underscores a commitment to innovation, excellence, and the continuous improvement of healthcare outcomes.
About BHS:
BHS specializes in conservative care and preventive healthcare with a focus on musculoskeletal and brain health. Their services are designed to prevent future health issues and manage existing conditions through advanced diagnostics, personalized care plans, and innovative treatments. BHS’s flagship programs include comprehensive health assessments, brain optimization, personalized wellness plans, and state-of-the-art treatments such as photobiomodulation, shockwave therapy, 3D mobility assessment, and Functional Optimization Massage®️. BHS also offers optimization services that help otherwise healthy individuals reach their unique biological potential.
About ADX:
ADX is a high-performance network of select physicians and healthcare professionals specializing in musculoskeletal, pain, and spine conditions. Known for its innovative, regenerative, and minimally invasive procedures, ADX focuses on delivering optimal patient outcomes through reduced procedures, rapid diagnostics, collaborative care, and cost-effective solutions.
For more information about BHS and their services, visit www.biofunctionalhealth.com. To learn more about ADX, visit https://www.adxcorp.net.
Mike McLain
BioFunctional Health Solutions
email us here