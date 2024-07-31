Farewell, Ife Mtume – President/Board Chair of the Mtume Foundation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ife Mtume, eldest daughter of departed two-time Grammy winning legend, James Mtume, passed away on Wednesday, July 31st, 2024. She was 54.
As President and Board Chair of the Mtume Foundation, Ms. Mtume led the charge to preserve the legacy of her father James Mtume. This included his vast discography (which includes the classic hit, “Juicy Fruit”), involved activism throughout life as well as his political acumen in support and development of artists, which included arts organizations.
According to the Mtume Foundation website, Ms. Mtume’s commitment to underserved communities was rooted in her prior leadership role with the New Jersey-based Maplewood and South Orange After-School Programs (subdivisions of the South Mountain YMCA). Her mission was to promote health and wellness, self-esteem, confidence, social skills, and a safe environment for school aged children to learn and grow.
Family, friends and colleagues remember Ms. Mtume for her friendly and cheerful outlook on life, while maintaining a firm, no-nonsense approach to business and work. The Mtume Foundation states, "Through her leadership, Ife Mtume encouraged children to channel their wildest dreams through their art—musical, performative, written, drawn, or galactic imagination."
Ms. Mtume is survived by her daughters Sukari, Yamani and son Mazi; mother Kamili Mtume; sisters Benin, Eshe; brothers Richard, Faulu as well as many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements forthcoming.
ABOUT THE MTUME FOUNDATION
Headquartered in South Orange, NJ, the Mtume Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization intended to sustain, expand, and protect the legacy of James Mtume by supporting the development of arts activities and education in marginalized communities.
For information regarding the Mtume Foundation, go to https://mtumefoundation.org/
For inquiries contact Angelo Ellerbee at Double XXposure Media - angelo@dxxnyc.com; 201 224 6570
Angelo Ellerbee
