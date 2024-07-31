Experience Exquisite California Living in the Heart of Los Angeles – Co-Listed by Rodeo Realty Agent, Safir Shamsi

10240 Century Woods Dr 10240 Century Woods Dr (interior)

Living in Century Woods is an experience unlike any other.” — Safir Shamsi

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in the prestigious and guard-gated community of Century Woods, the reimagined Spanish villa at 10240 Century Woods Drive offers an unmatched blend of old-world charm and modern luxury. This residence epitomizes resort-style living within the vibrant cityscape of Los Angeles. From its meticulously curated design to its exclusive location, this property represents a unique opportunity for discerning buyers.

Property Overview:

Spanning over 5,000 square feet, this exquisitely designed villa features three spacious ensuite bedrooms, a separate office, and a flexible space that could serve as a fourth bedroom. The grand double-story entrance, with its spiral plastered staircase, sets the tone for the home's elegant ambiance. A sun-drenched formal living and dining room, each overlooking a private courtyard, provides the perfect setting for both large gatherings and intimate evenings.

The separate den, complete with custom built-ins, a beamed ceiling, and a wet bar, seamlessly connects the courtyard and living areas, exuding a timeless and formal aesthetic. The chef's kitchen, a true highlight, boasts new oak cabinets, integrated appliances, a breakfast bar, and newly installed Antolini Viola Calacatta marble countertops, making it both functional and luxurious.

Architectural and Design Features:

Originally built in 1987, the villa was meticulously remodeled to preserve its original Spanish details while incorporating modern European influences. The high ceilings, rooms with incredible volume and scale, and a center courtyard perfect for entertaining are just a few of the standout features. The use of luxury materials such as marble, unlacquered brass hardware, and a 14-foot olive tree in the courtyard reflects the property's commitment to quality and design excellence.

The oversized primary suite serves as the ultimate retreat, surrounded by French doors, vaulted ceilings, and dual walk-in closets. The primary bath, with custom Sunset Viola marble countertops, integrated sinks, a spacious shower wrapped in stone, and a soaking tub overlooking the lush landscaping, offers a spa-like experience at home.

Community and Lifestyle:

Century Woods is renowned for its celebrity enclave status, with former residents including Carol Burnett, Jane Fonda, and Candy Spelling. This exclusive community offers amenities comparable to a five-star resort, including an indoor/outdoor pool located just outside the pedestrian gate, tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and an entertaining room with an attached kitchen for hosting events. The 24-hour guard-gated security ensures peace and privacy, making it one of the most sought-after communities in the heart of Los Angeles.

Living in Century Woods provides unparalleled convenience, with Los Angeles' finest shopping and dining destinations just moments away. The combination of its serene setting and proximity to urban amenities makes it a rare offering in today's market.

About Safir Shamsi:

Renowned for his decade-long dedication to curating luxury residential properties, Safir Shamsi of Rodeo Realty brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. The interior design leg to his business, Studio ROI, was retained to do the interiors of the property. With a passion for architecture and design, Safir delivers a concierge atelier experience to his clients, ensuring each transaction is seamless and tailored to their unique needs. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Safir's multicultural perspective, coupled with fluency in several languages, provides clients with a comprehensive understanding of the real estate market. His commitment to excellence has facilitated over $100 million in real estate transactions annually, earning him a stellar reputation among buyers, sellers, and peers alike.

Agent Quote:

"Living in Century Woods is an experience unlike any other. This villa not only offers luxurious living spaces but also provides a tranquil escape in one of the most coveted communities in Los Angeles," says Safir Shamsi, co-listing agent.

Conclusion:

This exquisitely designed villa at 10240 Century Woods Drive is a unique opportunity to experience the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience. For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Safir Shamsi at (310) 400-2046 or safir@shamsiproperties.com.

Credits:

Co-Listing Agent – Safir Shamsi DRE# 1891229

Co-Listing Agent – Or Brodsky DRE# 01960565

Staging – @fancescagracehome (Francesca Grace)

Photos – @caterphotography (Gavin Cater)

Art Curation – @tappancollective (Tappan Collective)