813 N. Alpine

Beverly Hills Estate at 813 N Alpine Drive Sells for $24 Million, Represented by Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty Inc.

This transaction reflects the continued strength of the Beverly Hills luxury real estate market.” — Jimmy Heckenberg

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A distinguished Beverly Hills Flats estate at 813 N Alpine Drive has officially sold for $24,000,000, with Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty Inc. representing both the buyer and the seller.

Spanning over 11,000 square feet on a 22,418-square-foot lot, this seven-bedroom, ten-bathroom estate blends modern design and classic elegance. Known for its expansive interiors, formal and informal living spaces, and luxury amenities, the residence features a dining room with coffered ceilings, a chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances, and a primary suite with dual bathrooms, walk-in closets, and garden views. Additional amenities include a climate-controlled wine cellar, gym, spa facilities with a sauna and steam room, and a golf simulator room.

The outdoor space complements the estate’s grandeur with a pool, jacuzzi, outdoor dining pavilion, and a lounge with a fireplace. A 10+ car garage provides secure and ample storage.

“This transaction reflects the continued strength of the Beverly Hills luxury real estate market,” said Jimmy Heckenberg. “Representing both the buyer and seller in this sale was an honor, and I’m thrilled to have helped facilitate a seamless transition for my clients.”

Situated in one of Beverly Hills’ most sought-after neighborhoods, 813 N Alpine Drive is located near luxury shopping, fine dining, and top-rated schools.

For More Information, Contact:

Jimmy Heckenberg

Rodeo Realty Inc.

Phone: 310.650.1116

Email: JimmyHeck@HRGestates.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.