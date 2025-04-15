Architectural Home by Jeff Tohl Hits the Market in Prime Studio City Listed by Roger Perry, Rodeo Realty

12236 Laurel Terrace Drive

STUDIO CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A striking modern residence designed by renowned architect Jeff Tohl has just been listed in one of Studio City’s most coveted neighborhoods. Located at 12236 Laurel Terrace Drive and offered at $2,450,000, the four-bedroom, three-bath home combines soaring architecture, thoughtful updates, and sweeping canyon views—all within the desirable Carpenter School District.

Positioned south of Ventura Boulevard, the residence is distinguished by its dramatic 25-foot ceilings, walls of glass, and over 100 windows and skylights that bathe the interiors in natural light. Recently refreshed, the home features wide-plank hardwood floors, multiple French doors, and a private elevator.

The primary suite offers a retreat-like feel, complete with a fireplace, updated marble bath, soaking tub, and access to a private patio with a versatile elevated space—ideal for a studio or creative office. The kitchen has been outfitted with brand new Monogram appliances, a center island, and a separate wine bar for entertaining.

Multiple bonus rooms provide flexibility for use as guest quarters, a gym, office, or additional bedrooms. Outdoor amenities include a series of balconies, lushly landscaped gardens, terraced hillside with Corten-steel and redwood accents, and mature fruit trees including fig, pomegranate, and lemon. The backyard’s dining patio and grassy area capture uninterrupted views of the surrounding hills and skyline.

Additional features include a multi-zone HVAC system, a 2-car garage with EV charging, and 400-amp surge protection. The location offers proximity to popular cafes, boutiques, and Ventura Boulevard’s dynamic energy.

For more information or to schedule a private showing, please contact:

Roger Perry of Rodeo Realty

RPerry@RogerPerry.com OR Team@RogerPerry.com | (310) 600-1553

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.