Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,333 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,225 in the last 365 days.

Architectural Home by Jeff Tohl Hits the Market in Prime Studio City Listed by Roger Perry, Rodeo Realty

12236 Laurel Terrace Drive

12236 Laurel Terrace Drive

STUDIO CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A striking modern residence designed by renowned architect Jeff Tohl has just been listed in one of Studio City’s most coveted neighborhoods. Located at 12236 Laurel Terrace Drive and offered at $2,450,000, the four-bedroom, three-bath home combines soaring architecture, thoughtful updates, and sweeping canyon views—all within the desirable Carpenter School District.

Positioned south of Ventura Boulevard, the residence is distinguished by its dramatic 25-foot ceilings, walls of glass, and over 100 windows and skylights that bathe the interiors in natural light. Recently refreshed, the home features wide-plank hardwood floors, multiple French doors, and a private elevator.

The primary suite offers a retreat-like feel, complete with a fireplace, updated marble bath, soaking tub, and access to a private patio with a versatile elevated space—ideal for a studio or creative office. The kitchen has been outfitted with brand new Monogram appliances, a center island, and a separate wine bar for entertaining.

Multiple bonus rooms provide flexibility for use as guest quarters, a gym, office, or additional bedrooms. Outdoor amenities include a series of balconies, lushly landscaped gardens, terraced hillside with Corten-steel and redwood accents, and mature fruit trees including fig, pomegranate, and lemon. The backyard’s dining patio and grassy area capture uninterrupted views of the surrounding hills and skyline.

Additional features include a multi-zone HVAC system, a 2-car garage with EV charging, and 400-amp surge protection. The location offers proximity to popular cafes, boutiques, and Ventura Boulevard’s dynamic energy.

For more information or to schedule a private showing, please contact:
Roger Perry of Rodeo Realty
RPerry@RogerPerry.com OR Team@RogerPerry.com | (310) 600-1553

Gianni Cardinale
Rodeo Realty Inc.
+1 310-471-2600
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Architectural Home by Jeff Tohl Hits the Market in Prime Studio City Listed by Roger Perry, Rodeo Realty

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more