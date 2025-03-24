3100 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

Renovated Gerard Colcord Estate Listed at 3100 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Represented by Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty

This property represents the evolution of modern luxury living.” — Jimmy Heckenberg

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Gerard Colcord-designed estate at 3100 Coldwater Canyon Avenue has undergone a comprehensive renovation, blending historical architecture with modern design. The estate, originally designed by Gerard Colcord, known for his traditional Southern California residences, has been reimagined under the direction of international designer Julia Dempster.

Dempster’s redesign emphasizes open spaces, natural light, and contemporary finishes, reflecting her international design sensibility. The renovation integrates state-of-the-art amenities while preserving the architectural integrity of the original structure.

“This property represents the evolution of modern luxury living,” said Jimmy Heckenberg, the exclusive listing agent. “It’s a rare opportunity to own a historically significant home that has been thoughtfully updated for today’s lifestyle.”

The estate is located in Beverly Hills Post Office, offering privacy and accessibility to both Beverly Hills and the San Fernando Valley.

About Julia Dempster

Julia Dempster is a British interior designer known for her work in luxury hotels, palaces, and private residences. Her firm, Julia Dempster Design, brings a sophisticated blend of classic and contemporary elements, creating spaces that emphasize elegance and functionality.

About Gerard Colcord

Gerard Colcord (1900–1984) was an American architect recognized for his traditional designs and is often referred to as “Hollywood’s society architect”. He designed over 300 Southern California residences, known for their classic charm and enduring appeal.

About Jimmy Heckenberg

Jimmy Heckenberg is a luxury real estate broker specializing in Beverly Hills and the Westside. As the head of the Heckenberg Realty Group at Rodeo Realty Inc., he has established a reputation for expert market knowledge and client-focused service.



Legal Disclaimer:

