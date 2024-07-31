NASA-Themed LEGO Artist Lia Chan and Mosaic Specialist Ethen Teeters Headline Treasure Coast LEGO Event
This event, set for August 3 and 4, will feature an array of awe-inspiring creations.PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, the MidFlorida Event Center in Port St. Lucie will become the epicenter of LEGO creativity as two standout artists join the lineup for a special LEGO-themed event. Renowned NASA-themed LEGO artist Lia Chan and Florida’s own mosaic maestro Ethen Teeters will be showcasing their extraordinary creations, offering attendees a unique opportunity to meet and engage with these talented builders.
Event Highlights Include:
- Lia Chan's NASA-Themed LEGO Creations: Experience the wonder of space with Lia Chan’s incredible NASA-themed LEGO models. Chan’s intricate builds bring the mysteries of the cosmos to life, offering a fascinating glimpse into the universe through the lens of LEGO artistry. Don’t miss the chance to meet Lia and gain inspiration for your own building projects.
- Ethen Teeters’ Intricate Mosaics: Discover the intricate world of LEGO mosaics with Ethen Teeters, whose elaborate designs have captivated LEGO enthusiasts across the country. Teeters will be showcasing a stunning gallery of his mosaic creations and will be available for photos and questions, providing insights into his creative process.
- Local Hobbyists and Building Zones: The event will also feature local LEGO hobbyists displaying their own impressive creations. Themed building zones will invite attendees of all ages to engage in hands-on LEGO fun.
- Merchants and LEGO Merchandise: Explore a wide range of LEGO-themed merchandise from various vendors, offering everything from exclusive sets to unique collectibles. Tickets to the event usually sell out so online purchasing is encouraged.
Event Details:
- Date: August 3-4
- Location: MidFlorida Event Center, Port St. Lucie
- Tickets: Available at www.BrickUniverseUSA.com
This event promises to be a highlight for LEGO enthusiasts and families alike. With a mix of artistic showcases, themed building zones, and a chance to meet the masters behind some of the most impressive LEGO creations, it’s an opportunity not to be missed.
Sara Carpenter
Brickuniverse
info@brickuniverseusa.com