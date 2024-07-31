Smokey Woods BBQ Launches Premium Wood Products and Pellets Nationwide at Ace Hardware Stores

Smokey Woods BBQ: the premier maker of wood chips, chunks, pellets, and sticks for smoking barbecued meats.

CRIVITZ, WISCONSIN, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smokey Woods BBQ, a leading provider of premium BBQ wood products and pellets, is pleased to announce its nationwide launch at Ace Hardware stores across the United States through Ace’s Discovery Program. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for Smokey Woods, expanding its reach and making its products more accessible to BBQ enthusiasts and grilling aficionados nationwide.

Ace’s Discovery Program, known for its commitment to showcasing innovative and premium products, has selected Smokey Woods for its exceptional quality and dedication to enhancing the BBQ experience. Customers can now find Smokey Woods BBQ's full range of wood products and pellets at their local Ace Hardware stores, including hickory, mesquite, apple, pecan, post oak, cherry, oak wood varieties in wood chunks and wood sticks, the same lineup plus Ultimate Blend in wood chips, and four Ace exclusive pellets products in 20-lb bags: Ultimate Blend, Champion’s Blend, Hickory Blend, and Apple Blend.

"Smokey Woods BBQ is thrilled to partner with Ace Hardware and participate in the Discovery Program," said Ed Kolasinski, CEO at Smokey Woods. "This collaboration allows us to bring our passion for authentic BBQ flavors to even more grillers and outdoor cooking enthusiasts across the country.” Owner Derek Taylor added, “Whether you're smoking brisket, grilling ribs, or adding a touch of smoke to your favorite dishes, our kiln-dried, precision-cut premium wood products and pellets ensure exceptional results every time."

Smokey Woods BBQ's products are meticulously sourced and crafted to deliver consistent flavor profiles that enhance the natural taste of meats and vegetables. From the novice backyard griller to the seasoned pitmaster, Smokey Woods offers the entire array of wood and pellet fuels for all cooking styles and preferences.

"At Ace Hardware, we are always looking for products that resonate with our customers' passion for outdoor cooking," said Brian Wiborg, SVP of Merchandising at Ace Hardware. "Smokey Woods’ commitment to quality and flavor aligns perfectly with what our customers expect from the ACE BBQ Experts. We are excited to bring Smokey Woods's premium wood products and pellets to our Stores and offer our customers a new level of BBQ excellence."

To celebrate the launch, Smokey Woods, Ace Hardware, and Loud Mouth BBQ will be collaborating at the 100th Year Anniversary Ace Fall Convention to host demonstrations and launch special retailer promotions for the Discovery Program launch. Smokey Woods will continue throughout each year to host regional demonstrations allowing customers to experience the difference that premium wood products and pellets can make in their BBQ creations.