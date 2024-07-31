Johnson Fitness & Wellness Rings In National Wellness Month: Free Pop-Up Workouts Led by Fitness Guru Gideon Akande

Gideon Akande: Treo Wellness Fitness Instructor

SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide fitness equipment retailer Johnson Fitness & Wellness is celebrating National Wellness Month with a two-day pop-up event, featuring free Bodyweight Sprint 8® and Total Body Fitness classes led by local celebrity trainer and Chicago native, Gideon Akande. Plus, each attendee will be automatically entered into a drawing for various prizes including a free massage chair.

Akande, known for his work on the Treo Wellness app and social media, will lead dynamic bodyweight classes at Johnson Fitness & Wellness’ Schaumburg store on August 14 and 15, at noon and again at 5:30 p.m. At noon, join his Bodyweight Sprint 8® class for fast-paced intervals with 30 seconds of work and 90 seconds of recovery.

At 5:30 p.m., experience a dynamic class blending energizing intervals with bodyweight strength exercise. All classes will feature plenty of time for stretching at the end, promoting muscle recovery and relaxation. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or a beginner, this effective bodyweight exercise classes will leave you refreshed and empowered while catering to all fitness levels.

In addition, by simply attending the workout classes, all attendees will gain FREE access to the Treo Wellness app for 6 months to continue working out daily with Gideon. Each attendee is also automatically entered for a chance to win a Synca Kitta Handheld massager, a JBL portable speaker, Johnson Fitness & Wellness accessories basket, and the grand prize of a free Synca CirC Massage Chair ($999 value).

Through these National Wellness Month events, Johnson Fitness & Wellness is doubling down on their goal of supporting community fitness and incorporating wellness through massage and muscle recovery.

About Johnson Fitness & Wellness

Every home deserves an active space. A space meant to clear your head, break a sweat and improve your well-being. No matter your square footage or fitness level, you can feel confident turning to us for the right equipment for your exercise, recovery, and relaxation needs. We can’t wait to support you on your fitness and wellness journey.

About Treo Wellness

Treo’s team of fitness, wellness, and digital experts have created a Whole-Person Wellbeing Platform delivering highly personalized, evidence-based tools and resources for achieving lasting lifestyle change.