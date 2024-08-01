Eufy Partners with HackerOne on Bug Bounty Program
Program enhances collaboration with ethical hackers to improve product and process securityBELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eufy, Anker Innovations' smart home security brand, announced today that it has officially launched its global bug bounty program in partnership with HackerOne.
The partnership with HackerOne allows Eufy Security to connect with ethical hackers worldwide, whose diverse perspectives and expertise uncover vulnerabilities that internal teams might miss. Their efforts enhance security by identifying and mitigating potential threats before exploitation, improving product safety and fostering a positive relationship with the security community.
"The bug bounty program is one of several initiatives we've implemented to enhance the privacy and security of our products and processes," said Eric Villines, chief communications officer for Anker Innovations. "Our soft launch has been helping us identify and resolve critical vulnerabilities, ensuring a higher level of security for our users."
HackerOne enables IT and security teams, including eufy's, to identify and address software vulnerabilities as soon as they're reported. When eufy receives a report from an independent security researcher, the product team investigates the vulnerability. If confirmed, the team promptly fixes or removes the issue and verifies the resolution.
Eufy began a soft launch of this program in December 2023, and today marks its official launch. To date, the Eufy bug bounty program has handled 46 vulnerability reports. More information on the program can be found here.
About eufy
eufy smart home products and technologies - including home and property security devices and services and smart cleaning solutions - deliver expert protection and deep-cleaning capabilities tailored to your lifestyle. eufy looks beyond functional performance to meet the needs and enrich the lives of the people you care about the most. Care is what makes a house a home, and everything we build is "Built With Care" for you. Find more information at eufy.com.
About Anker Innovations
Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerMake, Anker SOLIX, AnkerWork, Eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com
