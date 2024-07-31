InventionHome® Inventor Creates Automated Smart Trolley that Moves Luggage and Suitcases in Hotels, Motels, and More
EINPresswire.com/ --
Casandra P. of Newport News, VA is the creator of the Automated Luggage Trolley, an improved luggage cart for hotels, motels, cruise ships, and resorts designed to ease the burden of transporting multiple suitcases and luggage containers to and from a hotel room. The motorized trolley can automatically move a traveler’s luggage when activated via a keycard, smartphone application, or the front desk. The trolley has several sensors to detect objects in its path. Once the path is selected, the trolley can move all luggage without having to manually push it.
The trolley motor can be charged via a charging station. The trolley can be linked to the keycard of a hotel room such that the trolley automatically travels to the room designated by the key once the key is swiped or tapped on the trolley. Users can easily move their luggage from one location to another without expending any physical effort. Ultimately, the system saves considerable time and effort for both the traveler and hotel or resort.
Transporting luggage containers and suitcases from a hotel parking lot and/or lobby to a hotel room can be difficult, time consuming, and frustrating. Travelers with disabilities may need significant help transporting their luggage to and from their hotel room. Constantly waiting for a hotel employee for help is time consuming and can lead to people missing important jobs or tasks on their schedules. There is an increased desire for convenience, efficiency, and enhanced customer experience offered by automated and motorized trolleys.
The global luggage trolley market, including those used in airports and hotels, is estimated to be valued at several hundred million dollars. The market is expected to grow steadily, with a CAGR of around 4-6% over the next five years. Hotels, motels, resorts, and other businesses focused on enhancing customer experiences and satisfaction are constantly looking to purchase new and innovative products. The Automated Luggage Trolley is innovative and versatile, fitting perfectly within this market and offering a significant expansion to any manufacturer’s product line.
Casandra filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Automated Luggage Trolley product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Automated Luggage Trolley can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling
1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Casandra P. of Newport News, VA is the creator of the Automated Luggage Trolley, an improved luggage cart for hotels, motels, cruise ships, and resorts designed to ease the burden of transporting multiple suitcases and luggage containers to and from a hotel room. The motorized trolley can automatically move a traveler’s luggage when activated via a keycard, smartphone application, or the front desk. The trolley has several sensors to detect objects in its path. Once the path is selected, the trolley can move all luggage without having to manually push it.
The trolley motor can be charged via a charging station. The trolley can be linked to the keycard of a hotel room such that the trolley automatically travels to the room designated by the key once the key is swiped or tapped on the trolley. Users can easily move their luggage from one location to another without expending any physical effort. Ultimately, the system saves considerable time and effort for both the traveler and hotel or resort.
Transporting luggage containers and suitcases from a hotel parking lot and/or lobby to a hotel room can be difficult, time consuming, and frustrating. Travelers with disabilities may need significant help transporting their luggage to and from their hotel room. Constantly waiting for a hotel employee for help is time consuming and can lead to people missing important jobs or tasks on their schedules. There is an increased desire for convenience, efficiency, and enhanced customer experience offered by automated and motorized trolleys.
The global luggage trolley market, including those used in airports and hotels, is estimated to be valued at several hundred million dollars. The market is expected to grow steadily, with a CAGR of around 4-6% over the next five years. Hotels, motels, resorts, and other businesses focused on enhancing customer experiences and satisfaction are constantly looking to purchase new and innovative products. The Automated Luggage Trolley is innovative and versatile, fitting perfectly within this market and offering a significant expansion to any manufacturer’s product line.
Casandra filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Automated Luggage Trolley product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Automated Luggage Trolley can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling
1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com