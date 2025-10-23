InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Self-Engaging Play and Exercise System for Dogs

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shantee T. of Charlotte, NC is the creator of the Doggie Gymboree, a versatile, A-frame play structure designed to provide dogs with independent and engaging physical activity. The structure is engineered for both indoor and outdoor environments, and it features a suspended toy assembly that encourages interactive play without requiring continuous human participation.Playtime is a critical component of canine health and emotional well-being. Dogs deprived of adequate physical and mental stimulation often experience weight gain, behavioral issues, or anxiety. However, some pet owners such as those with limited mobility or physical strength may find it challenging to actively play tug-of-war or fetch. The Doggie Gymboree bridges this gap by enabling owners to promote healthy activity and engagement for their pets through a self-directed exercise platform.The structure consists of a durable A-shaped frame constructed from pressure-treated 4x4 lumber reinforced with swing brackets for stability. A channel-mounted trolley system runs along the central beam that supports up to four interchangeable swivel hooks for plush or squeak toys, and two end-mounted tethers for rope or tire tugging toys. Each toy is attached via bungee cords, carabiners, and adjustable hook and loop fastener straps, allowing for variable height adjustment to accommodate different dog sizes and play styles.The modular system design enables users to customize toy placement and tension for promoting varied play experiences that stimulate both the dog’s muscle development and cognitive engagement. In addition to residential use, the Doggie Gymboree can serve as a bring-your-own-toy (BYOT) installation for public dog parks, veterinary facilities, and pet therapy centers.Key features and benefits include:• Independent Play System: Enables dogs to engage in self-directed exercise and play without constant owner involvement.• Multi-Toy Capacity: Supports up to six toys simultaneously; four suspended plush or squeak toys and two end-mounted tug ropes or tires.• Adjustable Toy Mounting: Bungee cords and hook and loop fastener straps allow easy height and tension customization for different dog breeds and energy levels.• Physical and Mental Stimulation: Encourages pulling, tugging, and jumping behaviors that improve strength, agility, and focus.• Accessible for All Owners: Provides a play solution for seniors, children, or individuals with limited mobility who cannot engage in strenuous play.Please keep in mind the manufacturing of Doggie Gymboree can be modified with different materials and/or mechanics for the adjustment of indoor/outdoor play and size of the pet. Perhaps customized toys with built-in grommets can be made for the product. Adult supervision is recommended.The Doggie Gymboree provides a durable, customizable, and accessible exercise solution that enhances canine well-being while reducing the physical demands on owners. It ultimately offers a modern, safe, and enriching environment for dogs to stay active and entertained year-round.Shantee filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Doggie Gymboree product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Doggie Gymboree can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.