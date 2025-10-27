InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Vacuum-Assisted Pet Waste Collection System

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sean S. of Chelmsford, ON is the creator of the Dog Waste Vacuum, a vacuum-powered pet waste collection attachment engineered for integration with existing shop-style vacuum systems. The device enables hands-free, upright, and hygienic collection of solid pet waste without direct contact or contamination of the main vacuum unit.Conventional waste cleanup methods, such as scooping or bag collection, require repeated bending and manual handling. This often leads to discomfort, inefficiency, and potential exposure to bacteria for any pet owner. Using a standard shop vacuum directly can cause filter clogging, odor retention, and contamination of internal components, compromising equipment longevity and hygiene. The Dog Waste Vacuum provides a dedicated intermediate collection chamber that isolates pet waste while utilizing the high suction power of a standard wet/dry vacuum.The vacuum consists of a 5-gallon high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bucket with a modified snap-seal lid incorporating two sealed hose ports:• Inlet Port: Connects to a 4-foot flexible PVC suction hose, terminating with a 2-foot rigid extension wand to enable upright operation.• Vacuum Port: Connects to any shop-style vacuum via a universal adapter fitting to generate suction within the bucket.During operation, the vacuum draws airflow through the inlet hose, creating negative pressure within the bucket. Solid pet waste is collected and deposited inside the bucket, while internal air channels prevent debris from entering the vacuum’s internal components. The bucket acts as a pre-separation chamber, ensuring that only filtered air passes to the vacuum to maintain its cleanliness.Other key features and benefits include:• Closed-Chamber Waste Containment: All debris remains sealed inside a 5-gallon HDPE bucket, preventing contamination of the shop vacuum.• Universal Adapter Compatibility: Includes multi-size fittings to connect with most common shop vacuum brands and models.• Upright Operation Design: 2-foot rigid extension wand enables ergonomic use without bending or kneeling.• Quick-Seal Lid Assembly: Snap-on lid with dual rubber gaskets ensures airtight containment and prevents odor leakage.• Reduced Health Risk: Minimizes user contact with pet waste to lower exposure to bacteria and pathogens.The Dog Waste Vacuum provides a mechanically efficient and hygienic solution to pet waste collection by isolating debris from the vacuum system and enabling upright, contact-free operation. Its modular and universal design allows seamless integration with common wet/dry vacuums for significantly improving comfort, sanitation, and efficiency for pet owners.Sean filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Dog Waste Vacuum. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Dog Waste Vacuum can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.