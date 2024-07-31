LEGO Expo Expands with Sneak Peek Session in Vermont Due to Overwhelming Demand
Calling all LEGO fansVERMONT, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrickUniverse, the premier LEGO® Fan Expo in the country, renowned for celebrating creativity and innovation through the beloved LEGO® brick, is heading to Vermont on September 14-15. Due to high demand, organizers are excited to introduce an additional Sneak Peek session on Friday, September 13, allowing even more fans to experience the enchantment of LEGO® bricks.
The Sneak Peek session will offer an exclusive first look at the expo’s many attractions, including opportunities to meet acclaimed LEGO artists, local hobbyists, and engage in the themed building zones. Attendees will also have the chance to buy LEGO® merchandise from a range of vendors.
Highlights of the LEGO Expo include:
- Meet and Greets: Engage with celebrated artists renowned for their imaginative creations and gain insights into their creative processes.
- Building Zones: Dive into hands-on fun with interactive LEGO building areas designed for builders of all ages.
- Local Hobbyists: Connect with Vermont’s own hobbyist and marvel at their unique and inspiring builds.
- Merchants: Discover a selection of LEGO-themed merchandise and collectibles from a variety of vendors.
This expanded session is designed to ensure that every LEGO® fan has the opportunity to enjoy the expo's offerings. Tickets for the Sneak Peek session are available now and can be purchased through the event’s official website. To ensure your spot, online ticket purchasing is recommended, as the event often sells out.
Event Details:
- Date: September 13, 14 and 15, 2024
- New Sneak Peek Session: September 13, 2024
- Location: Champlain Valley Exposition
- Tickets: Available at WWW.BrickUniverseUSA.com
Don’t miss this chance to be a part of Vermont’s most anticipated LEGO event of the year.
Sara Carpenter
BrickUniverse
info@brickuniverseusa.com