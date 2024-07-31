Grand/35th Ave and Indian School Rd project receives final clearance

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has released the final Environmental Assessment (EA) and Design Concept Report for the planned project to reconstruct the Grand Avenue (US 60) intersection with 35th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix. Completion of the EA, which resulted in a finding of No Significant Impact, allows the project to advance into final design and right-of-way acquisition.

Project plans include raising 35th Avenue to create a new elevated intersection with Indian School Road above Grand Avenue and the BNSF Railway tracks to improve traffic flow and safety. This will allow Grand Avenue traffic to flow freely at this location without any cross traffic, and eliminate 35th Avenue and Indian School Rd traffic crossings with the railroad.

ADOT will design and build the project in coordination with the city of Phoenix and the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG), the metropolitan planning organization for the greater Phoenix region. The project is identified in MAG’s Regional Transportation Plan and is funded in part by Proposition 400, a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

For more information about the project and to review study documents visit the project website at azdot.gov/Grand-35.