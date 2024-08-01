Winter Park, FL Enhances Fiscal Operations with OpenGov
The software will enable more precise budgeting, improved reporting capabilities, and better collaboration across departments.FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winter Park, FL, working with an Excel-heavy, manual process that limited leadership's ability to effectively communicate metrics, realized the need for a more dynamic system. The City decided to grow its partnership with OpenGov, the leader in budgeting and planning software for our nation's local governments.
Located near Orlando, Winter Park sought to modernize its operations to better serve its residents and enhance internal efficiencies. The City required a solution that could integrate seamlessly with existing systems while providing a robust, user-friendly platform for financial planning and analysis. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning appealed for its cloud-based technology, which promised to future-proof the City's financial operations and foster greater resident engagement.
With the adoption of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, Winter Park is poised to experience a substantial improvement in its financial processes. The software will enable more precise budgeting, improved reporting capabilities, and better collaboration across departments. Additionally, the cloud-based system is expected to enhance accessibility for both City staff and residents, ensuring transparency and supporting informed decision-making.
Winter Park, FL joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.
Megan Olson
OpenGov
email us here