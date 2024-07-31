Join us as we celebrate Terry Biddle's life, honor his legacy, support the education of future industry professionals, and give back to the community he held dear. Terry Biddle Convoy Event Terry Biddle Convoy Trucks

EAU CLAIRE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuss Truck & Equipment Presents the 2024 Terry Biddle Memorial Convoy and Touch-A-Truck Event

Nuss Truck & Equipment is proud to announce the second annual Terry Biddle Memorial Convoy and Touch-A-Truck event, taking place on August 17, 2024. This heartfelt occasion honors the memory of Terry Biddle, a cherished member of the Chippewa Valley community who dedicated his life to service and advocacy.

The event promises a day filled with family-friendly activities, including inflatable bounce houses, tantalizing food trucks, a captivating 50/50 raffle, and a mesmerizing lineup of trucks for kids of all ages to explore. From firetrucks and police cars to dump trucks, plows, and Volvo Construction equipment, there's something for everyone. Live music will further enhance the festive atmosphere.

The festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. and continue until 7:30 p.m. at the Eau Claire Nuss Truck & Equipment location, located at 6111 Truax Lane, Eau Claire, WI 54703-3802, United States. The highlight of the day will be the convoy, departing at 7:45 p.m., with truck staging starting at 6 p.m. at Nuss Truck & Equipment.

This year's event holds special significance as it serves as a fundraiser for the Eau Claire Police Department’s K9 Fund and the Junior Police Academy. Attendees are encouraged to make donations to support these worthy causes, contributing to the continued safety and welfare of the community.

Reflecting on Terry Biddle's legacy, Dan Ravenhorst, organizer of the convoy, shared, "Terry was a remarkable individual who had a profound impact on our community. He was a dedicated law enforcement officer and a passionate advocate for the transportation industry. This event is a tribute to his enduring spirit and commitment to service."

If you are unable to attend and wish to donate in honor of Terry, you can Venmo @tbmconvoy.

Join us as we celebrate Terry Biddle's life, honor his legacy, support the education of future industry professionals, and give back to the community he held dear.

For more information about the event, please contact:

Dan R. at 715-471-0331 or

Mary N. at 715-928-2452

Media Contact:

Melissa Schuch

Nuss Truck & Equipment

Phone: 612-306-5405

Email: mschuch@nussgrp.com

Additional Information

Eau Claire Police Department’s K9 Fund

The Eau Claire Police Department (ECPD) K9 Fund supports the K9 Unit, which has been an essential asset to the department since its inception in 1990. These dogs assist officers with dangerous tasks and work with the Department’s Tactical Response Team on high-risk deployment incidents. The K9s also serve as Therapy K9s, providing comfort to people during times of crisis. Donations to the ECPD K9 Fund can be made via Venmo @tbmconvoy or by mail to the Eau Claire Community Foundation at 306 S. Barstow St. Suite 104, Eau Claire, WI 54701.

Eau Claire Police Department Junior Police Academy

The Eau Claire Police Department (ECPD) Junior Police Academy Fund supports a free week-long course for area youth ages 12-17. This course allows police officers and students to interact in a fun setting while learning about the role of police officers in the community, criminal law, and the judicial system. To register or learn more about the Junior Police Academy, please contact the ECPD at (715) 839-4978 or email police.records@eauclairewi.gov.

Join us on August 17, 2024, at the Nuss Truck & Equipment location in Eau Claire for a day of fun, learning, and community spirit. The Terry Biddle Memorial Convoy and Touch-A-Truck event is an excellent opportunity to celebrate Terry's legacy, support local causes, and enjoy a day filled with activities for the entire family. From exploring various trucks and equipment to enjoying live music and delicious food, there's something for everyone. Your participation and donations will directly impact the safety and education programs of the Eau Claire Police Department, ensuring continued support for the K9 Unit and the Junior Police Academy.

We look forward to seeing you there and making this event a memorable tribute to Terry Biddle's enduring spirit and dedication to service. For those who cannot attend, please consider making a donation via Venmo @tbmconvoy to support these important community initiatives.

For further details or inquiries, please reach out to the contacts provided above. Let's come together to celebrate, honor, and give back to the community Terry loved so dearly.



