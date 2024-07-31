MPLT Healthcare Named One of 2024’s Largest Staffing Firms by Staffing Industry Analysts
MPLT has been recognized by SIA as one of the largest staffing firms in the United States, ranking in the top 10 among the locum tenens firms listed.
We are honored to have our achievements again acknowledged by SIA this year. This recognition underscores the remarkable efforts of our team at MPLT Healthcare.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MPLT Healthcare, a leading locum tenens staffing company, has once again been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the largest staffing firms in the United States, ranking in the top 10 among the locum tenens firms listed.
— Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare
Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare, commented, "We are honored to have our achievements again acknowledged by SIA this year. This recognition underscores the remarkable efforts of our team at MPLT Healthcare. Their unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch service and their daily drive to secure the long-term loyalty of our clients and providers are truly commendable. Being recognized as a leading provider in the locum tenens sector by SIA is an honor that our entire team takes immense pride in."
"I am thrilled that MPLT Healthcare has once again been recognized as one of the Largest Locum Tenens Staffing Firms in the United States by Staffing Industry Analysts," Jay Mays, Chairman of the Board for MPLT Healthcare, said. "Our team's relentless dedication to securing coverage for our clients and the communities they serve makes this achievement particularly rewarding. As we continue to evolve within the locum tenens sector, we aim to make a lasting, positive impact on the healthcare staffing industry, now and in the future."
According to SIA's estimates, the companies named on these lists alone account for 76% of the staffing market. More information on 2024’s Largest Staffing Firms in the United States can be found in the full report.
About MPLT Healthcare
With years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources, and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm, and direct-hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers, and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality, and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.
About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
SIA is a global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Its proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work, including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem, including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.
Known for their award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences, and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA was founded in 1989 by staffing pioneer Peter Yessne as a division of the Crain Communications Inc. international business media company; SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.
