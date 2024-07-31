Ylopo Doubles Down on Support for Single Agents and Small Teams with Enhanced Coaching Team
Ylopo enhances support for single agents and small teams with new coaches Jim Hill and Chris Phares, offering personalized training and marketing expertise.
"Ylopo is thrilled to expand our coaching team with the addition of Jim and Chris, they're both incredibly knowledgeable and kind " said Aaron Franklin, Head of Growth and Community at Ylopo.”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ylopo, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for real estate professionals, reaffirms its commitment to supporting single agents and small teams with the expansion of its coaching team. The initiative underscores Ylopo's dedication to empowering agents to maximize their business potential through personalized coaching and innovative digital marketing strategies.
Jim Hill and Chris Phares, both seasoned real estate professionals and valued Ylopo clients, have joined the coaching team to focus specifically on enhancing support for single agents and small teams. Their extensive industry experience and firsthand knowledge of Ylopo's platform uniquely position them to guide agents in leveraging the Ylopo product suite to drive lead generation and business growth.
Jim Hill began his career in Raleigh, NC, balancing roles as a RealtorⓇ and Engineer before fully embracing Ylopo's coaching resources. His journey, alongside his wife Lori and their adorable Havanese puppy, Olive, exemplifies the transformative impact of Ylopo's solutions on individual agent success.
Chris Phares brings a wealth of expertise across various real estate roles, including agent, ISA, coach, and operations manager. His proficiency in system design and scripting, complemented by an NLP practitioner certification, equips him to deliver tailored strategies that optimize client outcomes and operational efficiency.
As part of their roles, Jim and Chris will host daily office hours (available to all clients), conduct personalized training sessions, develop targeted resources, and collaborate on new product innovations designed specifically for single agents and small teams. Their contributions aim to streamline workflows, enhance lead conversion capabilities, and empower agents to excel in today's competitive real estate landscape.
For more information about Ylopo and its comprehensive digital marketing solutions for real estate professionals, visit www.Ylopo.com
About Ylopo: Ylopo is a leading SaaS company based in Santa Monica, CA, specializing in digital marketing solutions tailored for real estate agents, teams, and brokerages across the United States and Canada. With a robust platform designed to optimize lead generation, nurture client relationships, and drive business growth, Ylopo empowers real estate professionals to achieve unparalleled success in their markets.
