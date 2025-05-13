Ylopo Achieves Triple Recognition in T3 Sixty's 2025 Tech 200 List

Three Ylopo Products Earn Spots on Real Estate’s Most Respected Tech List, Cementing Its Role as an Industry Trailblazer.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ylopo, a leading provider of digital marketing technology for the real estate industry, proudly announces that three of its innovative solutions have been recognized in the prestigious T3 Sixty Tech 200 list, published in the 2025 Real Estate Almanac.The company's flagship Ylopo platform, its Listing Rocket tool, and MaverickRE platform have all been distinguished among the residential real estate brokerage industry's best technology offerings. This recognition solidifies Ylopo's position as an industry leader in providing cutting-edge solutions that empower real estate professionals."Being recognized by T3 Sixty, the real estate industry's foremost research and consulting firm, is a tremendous honor," said Howard Tager, CEO and Co-founder of Ylopo. "Having three of our solutions included in the Tech 200 list reflects our team's relentless commitment to innovation and excellence in developing tools that deliver measurable results for real estate professionals."The T3 Sixty Tech 200 is widely regarded as the definitive ranking of real estate technology solutions, evaluating thousands of products based on their depth, breadth, reliability, market share, client satisfaction, and long-term viability. The 2025 edition features 200 leading products from 130 companies, organized across 43 functional categories.Ylopo's core platform continues to serve as a comprehensive digital marketing solution for real estate teams , brokerages, and agents nationwide. The Listing Rocket tool, which automatically creates optimized marketing campaigns for new property listings, has established itself as an essential asset for listing agents. MaverickRE, the company's lead scoring and agent performance platform, represents Ylopo's continued expansion into AI-powered solutions that help real estate professionals maximize their business potential."Our mission has always been to provide the industry with innovative technology that directly impacts our clients' success," added Juefeng Ge, Co-founder and Chief Marketing and Product Officer at Ylopo. "This recognition validates our approach and motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in real estate technology."The full T3 Sixty Tech 200 list can be accessed at realestatealmanac.com.About YlopoFounded in 2016 by Howard Tager and Juefeng Ge, Ylopo is a next-generation digital marketing technology company specifically designed to serve the real estate industry. Ylopo has built an intuitive online marketing platform that delivers innovative cross-platform digital marketing services to help brokerages, teams, and agents grow their businesses and brands. The company currently serves over 3,000 real estate teams and 25,000+ agents nationwide.Media Contact:Aaron Franklinkiwi@ylopo.com

