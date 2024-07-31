Production Company to Liquidate Surplus Props and Equipment in Monroeville, PA
Fidelis Productions is Liquidating Props & Equipment Via an Online Auction on LocalAuctions.com
This is an amazing opportunity for the general public, fans of the show American Rust and other production companies.”MONROEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fidelis Productions, the production company behind the show American Rust, is in the process of liquidating surplus props and equipment located in Monroeville, PA. There are thousands of items that were used in the television show and are now being offered through a public online auction on the LocalAuctions.com website.
— Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com
The show American Rust was a compelling family drama that explored the tattered American dream through the eyes of a complicated and compromised chief of police in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania.
The show starred Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney and was produced by Fidelis Productions & Boat Rocker for broadcast through Prime Video. The show ran for two seasons and was filmed in Pennsylvania.
Fidelis Productions is now offering an opportunity for local residents and the general public alike to bid on and purchase the props, equipment, furniture, and costumes that were used in the filming of the show. Several online auctions are being hosted on LocalAuctions.com to sell the surplus assets. The production company is liquidating everything onsite including vehicles, costumes, set furniture and décor, building materials and much more.
“This is an amazing opportunity for the general public, fans of the show American Rust and other production companies” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com. “Rarely does the public get a chance to bid on and purchase assets from a television show they watched on TV”.
Due to the large quantity of items being auctioned off, there will be a total of 7 online auctions being conducted between August 1st 2024 and August 8th 2024. Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online only auctions on the LocalAuctions.com Website.
Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration is free on the LocalAuctions.com website. Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by Saturday 08/10/24.
Online bids are being accepted now, with the first two auctions ending Thursday August 1st at 12 p.m. EST. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Thursday 08/01/24 from 10am to 12pm. The assets for auction are located at 4000 Technology Drive, Monroeville, PA 15146. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit the Local Auctions Website.
Gabriel Prado
LocalAuctions.com
+1 602-875-7336
email us here