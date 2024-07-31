Illinois State Museum taking programs and exhibits on the road during three-month facility closure in Springfield

ILLINOIS, July 31 - Museum will close Aug. 1 for plumbing project; early November reopening anticipated





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois State Museum is temporarily closing its flagship facility to visitors beginning Thursday, Aug. 1 to accommodate a plumbing project that will involve asbestos removal and construction. The project is expected to last three months.





Museum staff who ordinarily work at the main facility will be based at the Research and Collections Center for the duration of the closure. Objects and artifacts that could be damaged by vibrations or proximity to the construction work have been covered or removed for storage and proper care.





During the temporary closure, museum staff will go on the road with community programming and exhibits. In addition, the Museum's facilities at the Lockport Gallery in Will County and Dickson Mounds Museum in Fulton County will remain open to the public. The Museum also can be found at the First Lady's Tent during the Illinois State Fair, Aug. 8-18.





"While we are sad to close the Illinois State Museum for a few months, we're excited about the improvements to the building and thrilled for the opportunity to serve the community through special programming and events," said Jenn Edginton, acting director of the Museum. "Our team has been hard at work so that we can continue to bring the spirt of the Illinois State Museum to the people we serve."





Illinois State Museum programs and exhibits can be found at numerous partner locations during the closure, including Vinegar Hill Mall, Lincoln Library, Henson-Robinson Zoo, the Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site, and others.





Details about special programming will be announced during the course of the closure but they include the following highlights:

Taste of ISM: A lunch-and-learn program celebrating the work and passion of the Illinois State Museum team. Join museum staff at the Research and Collections Center in Springfield for stories of art, history, science, and the magical world of museums.

Fine Art Fridays: Spend time with art from the Museum's collection and be inspired to start an art collection of your own.

Educator's Book Club: Open to educators of all grade levels to learn more about history, art and science through reading and discussion. Teachers will earn professional development credits for participating.

For a full list of programs and special events, check the Illinois State Museum's community calendar online.





About the Illinois State Museum: Established in 1877, the Illinois State Museum is a dynamic institution that inspires the exploration of Illinois' past and present to inform and enrich everyday life and promote stewardship of cultural and natural resources. Headquartered in Springfield with branch facilities in Lewistown and Lockport, ISM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and a proud member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.