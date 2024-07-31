Multi-Talented CHASE MANGUM Heads to Netflix Series ‘UNSTABLE’ and Unveils WHIM Music Video ‘BRICK HOUSE’
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor-musician Chase Mangum will guest star as Josh in an all-new Season Two episode of the acclaimed Rob Lowe Netflix series, UNSTABLE, premiering on August 1st. The multi-talented artist also showcases his musical skills as the lead singer and bass player for the band Whim, which just released their new music video, BRICK HOUSE, on YouTube.
UNSTABLE picks up for the second season after the universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur, Ellis Dragon (Lowe), narrowly avoided being ousted from his company. Now, his son Jackson (John Owen Lowe) is put through a series of mind games by his dad to see if he has what it takes to succeed as the heir to the Dragon empire. But does a newcomer have other ideas?
Mangum is excited to join in the turmoil this season, adding “I had so much fun on working on set with one of my favorite actors, Rob Lowe. Then Fred Armisen came and sat down next to me and the director said, ‘Let’s do some imrov.’ Wow, I was so excited and so nervous to improvise with Fred. But both actors were amazing and put me instantly at ease.”
On the music scene, Mangum has proven a rising talent gaining attention with his Los Angeles-based Alt/Rock band Whim. For their first music video, BRICK HOUSE, Whim brought in Antonio Marroquin to direct with Gunner Sizemore as director of photography. Mangum shares, “Brick House was a 2-day shoot on a very low budget. But our friends came together with all of their talents and helped to make it happen.”
Whim delivers a unique style reminiscent of a cross between the sounds of early 2000s alternative rock and modern psychedelia. They recently released music recorded with Grammy Award winner Dweezil Zappa and can be seen playing live at iconic venues such as The Whisky A Go Go, The Mint, Genghis Cohen and Knox Valley.
Whim consists of five members with Mangum as the frontman, leading the vocals and playing bass guitar. He also co-writes their songs and arranges their live sets along with guitarist Erik Brauer. His brother, Austin Mangum, joins on lead guitar with Tommy Goldstein playing drums and Max Marcy on omni chord and Korg Synthesizer.
A skilled musician, Mangum has been performing in bands since he was six years old, playing the drums, bass, guitar and the ukulele.
Mangum has become best known by millions for recurring as Young Martin Riggs on the FOX action series, Lethal Weapon, a role which won him a Young Entertainer Award. His credits also include memorable roles on the ABC hit comedy series, The Goldbergs, and the comedy-horror anthology series, 20 Seconds to Live, among many others.
It is no surprise that Mangum is a performer considering he is the son of actor, comedian, and improv master Jonathan Mangum. The two even worked together, along with longtime friend Wayne Brady, on a commercial advertisement for Kroger.
Follow CHASE MANGUM on Instagram: @chasetannermangum
TikTok: @chasemangumofficial / X (Twitter): @chase_mangum
Watch Whim’s BRICK HOUSE on YouTube: @werewhim
Follow Whim: @werewhim
Tammy Lynn
Spotlight PR Company
+1 310-867-1952
info@spotlightprcompany.com
Whim - "Brick House" (Official Video)