Unigen Names John Burke President and Chief Operating Officer
NEWARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unigen Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of John Burke as its President and Chief Operating Officer, following five months of service as Chief of Manufacturing Operations. In his new role, John will oversee day-to-day operations and drive the implementation of Unigen’s strategic vision. This newly created position is designed to facilitate Unigen’s growth and streamline its operations.
In his new capacity, John will be focusing on scaling Unigen’s infrastructure to ensure the company keeps pace with the high growth demands of its customers. Stationed primarily in Unigen’s Newark, California headquarters, John will be working across all Unigen global facilities to upgrade and expand the company’s manufacturing and engineering capabilities and processes. A major part of this focus will also be on recruiting and retaining top engineering talent in all locations, enabling Unigen to continue to meet and exceed the award-winning service that its customers have come to expect.
John’s experience prior to joining Unigen includes holding key positions in various sectors of electronics manufacturing, such as SMT, box-building, and contract manufacturing. He has served as General Manager, Managing Director, and Chief Operations Officer at three contract manufacturers, overseeing operations and driving success in low-volume NPI through high-volume manufacturing.
“Over the past five plus months, I have had the opportunity to work closely with John,” said Paul W. Heng, Unigen Founder and CEO. “During this time, he has consistently demonstrated his exceptional leadership, mentorship, and technical skills. His commitment and dedication have been evident at every level. We are very excited for him to step into his new role as President and Chief Operating Officer.”
About Unigen Corporation
Unigen, founded in 1991, is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of original and custom SSD, DRAM, NVDIMM modules and Enterprise IO solutions. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state of the art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the Silicon Valley Bay Area of California and near Hanoi Vietnam, along with 5 additional engineering and support facilities located around the globe. Unigen markets its products to both enterprise and client OEMs worldwide focused on embedded, industrial, networking, server, telecommunications, imaging, automotive and medical device industries. Unigen also offers best in class electronics manufacturing services (EMS), including new product introduction and volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, TaaS (Test-as-a-Service) and post-sales support. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at unigen.com.
