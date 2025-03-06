Unigen Expands AI Product Portfolio with E3.S Module

Poptart E3.S AI Module

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unigen Corporation, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of enterprise and industrial electronics, has announced the expansion of its AI product portfolio with the release of the Poptart E3.S AI Module . The industry standard form factor allows for additional integration options in AI inference servers requiring only air-cooling.When integrated with an AMD Genoa server running Network Optix’s latest Video Management System (VMS) AI software, Poptart will allow big box stores, warehouses, smart cities, transportation systems, and factories to gather hundreds of video streams from IP security cameras and process them in a single server, either on the premises or in a co-location data center.Performance and Power Efficiency: The Poptart E3.S AI module provides 52 TOPS from as little as 10 Watts. It uses 2 Hailo-8 Edge AI processors, featuring up to 26 tera-operations per second (TOPS) each, which significantly outperforms other edge processor modules. Using an E3.S, it’s possible to power both AI processors to deliver performance over power efficiency that is superior to other leading solutions by a considerable order of magnitude.Plug-and-Play & Hot-Swap for Servers: Designed for easy deployment, the Poptart E3.S can be inserted directly into E3.S slots, typically used for SSDs, to instantly enhance artificial intelligence capabilities in large server configurations. It can support multiple parallel neural networks processing data from a large array of camera inputs or function as a unified Large Language Model array to tackle complex AI tasks. At much lower power than GPU modules or Add-In-Cards, a solution using Poptart can change the game for a data center’s power envelope.Software and AI Framework Support: The Poptart E3.S comes equipped with a robust software suite that supports state-of-the-art deep learning models and applications right out of the box. It also has a streamlined dataflow compiler that enables customers to port their neural network models easily and quickly. Poptart supports leading AI frameworks, including TensorFlow, TensorFlow Lite, Keras, PyTorch, and ONNX. This enables Edge Neural Nets today.About Unigen CorporationFounded in 1991, Unigen is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of OEM products including SSDs, DRAM modules, NVDIMMs, Enterprise IO and AI solutions. Unigen also offers a full array of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), including design, quick-turn prototyping, new product introduction, volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the heart of Silicon Valley as well as offshore in Vietnam. Unigen offers its products and services to customers worldwide targeting a broad range of end markets including automotive, computing and storage, embedded, medical, AI, robotics, clean energy and IoT. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at Unigen.com

