Unigen Earns AS9100D Quality Management System Certification for Aviation, Aerospace, and Defense Production

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unigen Corporation, a global leader in Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) , announced that the company has obtained the AS9100D Quality Management System standard certification for aviation, aerospace, and defense industries at its US-based facilities located in Newark, California.AS9100D, developed by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG), sets quality standards for aviation, aerospace, and defense organizations worldwide, aiming to improve quality and reduce costs. In addition to AS9100D, Unigen has also earned certifications for ISO 9001 (quality management systems), ISO 14001 (environmental), ISO 13485 (medical devices), and IATF 16949 (automotive), demonstrating the company’s commitment to providing the highest quality products and services required by the industries it serves.“Earning AS9100D certification furthers Unigen’s reputation for quality and reliability, and we are excited to partner with our defense, aerospace, and aviation customers to deliver cutting edge products and technology without compromise,” said Paul W. Heng, President and CEO of Unigen. “I am extremely proud of our team for their hard work on achieving this milestone.”Aviation, aerospace, and defense customers will require a reliable U.S.-based manufacturing partner to support the successful ramp of new products and technologies to keep pace with the innovation in this space. With the AS9100D certification, Unigen is ready to be that trusted partner.About Unigen CorporationFounded in 1991, Unigen is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of OEM products including SSDs, DRAM modules, NVDIMMs, Enterprise IO and AI solutions. Unigen also offers a full array of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), including design, quick-turn prototyping, new product introduction, volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485, IATF 16949, and AS9100) in the heart of Silicon Valley as well as offshore in Vietnam. Unigen offers its products and services to customers worldwide targeting a broad range of end markets including automotive, computing and storage, embedded, medical, AI, robotics, clean energy, IoT, aviation, space, and defense. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at Unigen.com.

