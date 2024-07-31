Temporary Closure Planned for S.D. Highway 19 near Humboldt

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Matthew Glines, Project Engineer, 605-220-6798

HUMBOLDT, S.D. – On Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, S.D. Highway 19 will be temporarily closed underneath Interstate 90 near Humboldt (exit 379) to begin setting girders for the new bridge over Highway 19. This bridge project is part of the reconstruction project on I-90. The day-long closure on Highway 19 is scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. and will reopen by end-of-day. Exit ramps will remain open, but vehicles will not be able to travel underneath the bridge during the closure to set the girders.

Traffic will be detoured to S.D. Highway 42 and S.D. Highway 38 respectively. Motorists are asked to follow the designated detour signs.

The prime contractor for the $37.3 million project is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen, S.D. The overall completion date for this project is Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

Construction Project Page:

Find the latest information about the project at https://dot.sd.gov/interstate90-pcn-05t2.

Construction Text Alert Option:

For updates on major traffic changes during the project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, text “I90Exit379” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

