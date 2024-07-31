Submit Release
Indiana's Ultimate Farmers Market returns in July

INDIANAPOLIS (July 22, 2024) – Indiana Grown and the Indiana Farmers Market Community of Practice (INFMP) announced the Indiana's Ultimate Farmers Market is returning this summer for its second year. Previously called the Indiana's Ultimate Farmers Market Challenge, this contest is a chance for customers across the state to vote for their favorite hometown farmers market to encourage local engagement and statewide recognition.

“The Indiana's Ultimate Farmers Market allows for communities to support their local farmers market by voting for their favorite," said Christina Ferroli, INFMP Program Coordinator. "Not only can consumers show support of their favorite farmers market, but by voting, it helps others discover local products."

Is your farmers market the best? Nominate them for the Indiana's Ultimate Farmers Market distinction on INFMP's website beginning July 19 through July 26. Once the nomination period is complete, voting will begin July 29 and will run through Aug. 11. Farmers market fans are allowed one vote per person, per day. The winning farmers market will be announced Aug.13.

"One thing is certain, Hoosiers love their farmers markets," said Caroline Patrick, Indiana Grown Program Director. "Farmers markets are an integral part of Indiana communities' economies, and it is great to see consumers supporting them!"

