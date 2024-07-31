Hamas' Leader Haniyeh Killed: What It Means
To explain the significance of Hamas leader Haniyeh's assassination and how it inflames the already volatile situation, talk to Middle East specialists at Brunel Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies.
Dr Steven Wagner regularly appears across international media and lectures in International Security at Brunel Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies.
Dr Neveen Abdalla is a threat analyst focusing on the Middle East and North Africa and lectures in International Relations (Defence and Intelligence).
They can talk about:
- The many implications of Haniyeh's death
- Why he was targeted
- How it switches dynamics
- What we don't know
- What analysts are watching
Or feel free to run some of these quotes:
Dr Steven Wagner:
“This is likely to hamper negotiations. It is being received as good news in Israel (the death of an arch-terrorist), although certain corners realise it was unwise. It shows Israel’s ability to reach its enemies even in Tehran, a hostile capital and is a symbolic achievement in the mission to dismantle the organisation.
“The only hope is a solution imposed by foreign powers.”
“I am not sure what either Hamas or Israel have left on the table. The Israelis seem keen to confront Hezbollah on the northern front - I am not sure whether their preparations for an offensive reflect a real capability.
“We don’t know how the rest of the world will respond. Tehran will be embarrassed and may choose to act. Hezbollah has been preparing its defences. The other unknown has to do with the foreign policy of the US, UK, France, EU, Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, etc, all of whom have a stake in a positive outcome which suddenly seems very far out of reach. I am particularly troubled by Israeli diplomatic salvos toward Turkey.
“I would expect some retaliation of some kind but it may not happen so soon.”
Dr Neveen Abdalla:
"There is war fatigue and the successful attack on Haniyeh can be viewed as a symbolic win that can revitalise enthusiasm domestically and internationally. Clearly, this will also invigorate further dissent from opposition.
"The attack is a dual signal to Hamas and Iran, and to a degree, a message to Hezbollah and the Houthis, which are also supported by Iran.
"We do not know whether a change in US leadership will change the response to events in the Middle East. Iran has already promised retaliation and Israel may have calculated that this could also draw additional international support.
"The situation is incredibly fluid. It is unlikely that there will be a rapid diplomatic solution between Israel and Lebanon, and there will be no diplomatic solution between Iran and Israel. The best-case scenario at this point is that the range of instability in the region is limited. We will need to be watchful of state and sub-state actor responses to Israel’s recent attacks."
