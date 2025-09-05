Keeper Security Announces Integration With CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM

The pairing of Falcon Next-Gen SIEM with Keeper’s Advanced Reporting and Alerts Module offers organisations advanced threat detection and protection

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeper Security , the leading cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords and passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections, today announces a new partnership with CrowdStrike to protect businesses against cyber threats. Keeper's cloud-native PAM platform, KeeperPAM® , now integrates with CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM , the AI-powered engine of the modern Security Operations Center (SOC). Organisations can now find and investigate threats with AI-powered detections from Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and rich insights from Keeper, streamline deployment with faster onboarding and automated third-party responses and unify SOC data to strengthen security and reduce costs.Crowdstrike's Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution unifies native CrowdStrike Falconplatform and third-party data with industry-leading threat intelligence and AI-driven automation to accelerate threat detection and response. By integrating Falcon Next-Gen SIEM with Keeper's Advanced Reporting and Alerts Module (ARAM), organisations gain access to comprehensive activity reporting with customisable filters – enabling detailed visibility into privileged account usage, credential access and administrative actions. Ingesting ARAM logs and alerts into Falcon Next-Gen SIEM helps improve operational efficiency, reduces manual oversight and enables IT and security teams to focus on strategic priorities."Integrating KeeperPAM with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM empowers security teams to detect and respond to privileged access threats with unprecedented speed and precision – unifying workflows, accelerating threat investigation and reducing total cost of ownership through AI-driven insights and automation," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder, Keeper Security.This centralised visibility empowers security teams with real-time insights into suspicious or unauthorised behaviour, accelerating incident detection and response. Keeper's SIEM integrations also support compliance efforts by providing the necessary data for regulatory audits through detailed event logging and access control documentation. Additionally, administrators can enable BreachWatchevent data to feed into their SIEM systems, helping to identify exposed credentials and prevent account takeovers.Keeper's CrowdStrike integration is available today in the CrowdStrike Marketplace, a one-stop destination for the world-class ecosystem of third-party security products.For more information about KeeperPAM and how it can help strengthen your organisation's security, visit www.keepersecurity.com ###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for millions of individuals and thousands of organisations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. By combining these critical identity and access management components into a single cloud-based solution, Keeper delivers unparalleled visibility, security and control while ensuring compliance and audit requirements are met. Learn how Keeper can defend your organisation against today's cyber threats at https://www.keepersecurity.com/

