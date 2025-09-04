FAMAR Group expands its manufacturing footprint in Northern Europe with the acquisition of a sterile production site in Homburg

ATHENS, GREECE, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FAMAR , a leading European pharmaceutical CDMO, is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of the sterile production site from MiP Pharma, located in Homburg, Germany, with the transfer of full ownership of the site to Famar.The closing of this acquisition represents a strategic milestone in FAMAR’s growth journey, strengthening its footprint in high-value dosage forms and expanding its capabilities in aseptic and lyophilized fill & finish.As part of the acquisition, approximately 100 employees are transferred to FAMAR, ensuring continuity and knowledge retention.With this acquisition, Famar regains a presence in Northern Europe and will continue to serve its customers with flexible, high-quality, and scalable production solutions offered through its 7 sites located in EU.The new Homburg site will be operated by Famar Healthcare Germany GmbH.“This acquisition is an important step for Famar, as it aligns with our strategy to grow in differentiated dosage forms and expand our capacity to support global customers with manufacturing services of the highest standards. It allows Famar to strengthen its footprint in Europe, expanding its network into Germany, one of the most respected pharmaceutical markets in the world. We are proud to welcome the Homburg team to the FAMAR family and look forward to building a strong future together” said Konstantinos Rengis, CEO of FAMAR Group.Matthew Strassberg, Partner and Head of Healthcare at MidEuropa: commented: “This deal highlights our conviction in FAMAR’s strategy and our capability to support international expansion of our portfolio companies. By providing substantial new equity, we are ensuring that FAMAR has the resources needed to serve its global customer base and accelerate its long-term growth”.###About Famar GroupFAMAR is a leading European provider of pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturing and development services. With a legacy of 75 years, FAMAR delivers high-quality dosage forms, including sterile liquids, solids, and semi-solids, creating value for its clients. Operating in Spain, Italy, and Greece, employing over 1.850 people across a network of six production facilities and two R&D centres, FAMAR supplies a wide range of more than 1.700 different products for over 80 international markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.