OnPage Shines Again: Recognized in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Monitoring and Observability, 2024 Report

OnPage The OnPage System

OnPage: Leading the Way in Automated Incident Response, Recognized 3 Years Running in Gartner Hype Cycle for Monitoring and Observability.

Our automated incident response platform is a top choice for industry professionals looking to significantly improve incident response and automate incident management workflows.” — Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage

WALTHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage, a leading provider for incident alert management has been recognized for the 3rd consecutive year in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Monitoring and Observability. OnPage automates anomalies detected by monitoring and observability systems to the on-call team, enabling shorter MTTR. OnPage has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Automated Incident Response (AIR) Category.

“We are thrilled that OnPage has been named, yet again, in this year’s Hype Cycle report. Our automated incident response platform is a top choice for industry professionals looking to significantly improve incident response and automate incident management workflows. Teams across the IT sector use OnPage to seamlessly collaborate, improve efficiency, and ultimately, facilitate real-time communications throughout the incident resolution process,” says Judit Sharon, OnPage CEO.

Gartner explains that AIR, “centralizes events or incident routing through a policy or rule-based engine, on-call scheduler, and streamlined collaboration. AIR improves operational efficiencies with action-oriented insights, shorter incident durations and automated workflows for event routing, seamless collaboration, remediation and escalations.”

At OnPage, we understand the immense pressure faced by businesses in maintaining reliable and stable services. Preventing incidents from escalating and disrupting critical operations and services is challenging enough without dealing with siloed ecosystems that lack interoperability and limit communication across critical systems.

As the leading AIR vendor, OnPage exemplifies the multifaceted benefits of this technology. Our commitment to seamless workflows is demonstrated by our provision of bi-directional integrations between OnPage and popular ITSM, monitoring and collaboration tools. Our clients especially highlight benefitting from our robust alerting and on-call management engine, enhanced integrations with popular tools, post-incident reporting and our exceptional 24/7/365 customer support.

With confidence, OnPage continues to innovate within this space and lead the industry in providing reliable, cutting-edge solutions for incident management.



Learn more about OnPage.

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Monitoring and Observability, 2024, By Pankaj Prasad, Matt Crossley, 24 July 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved[SG1] .Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or ﬁtness for a particular purpose.

OnPage Incident Alert Management Solution