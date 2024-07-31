$11M in Emergency Assistance Available for Storm Recovery

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced up to $11 million in emergency assistance for eligible homeowners and municipalities in seven counties impacted by a series of severe weather events. From July 10th to the 16th, 22 tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and flooding affected multiple Upstate communities. This funding follows the Governor’s request for a federal Emergency Declaration to support response and recovery operations in 15 counties. Immediately following the storms on July 17, Governor Hochul toured communities to assess the damage.

“After extreme weather events caused major damage across Upstate New York, we are providing rapid relief for impacted residents and municipalities,” Governor Hochul said, “While I continue to urge the federal government to act quickly on our request for an emergency declaration, my administration remains committed to assisting affected New Yorkers so they can recover from these devastating storms.”

Up to $5 million in state funds will be made available to eligible homeowners impacted by these storm events. This state funding will provide emergency repair grants of up to $50,000 to homeowners who suffered damage to their primary residence in Lewis, Madison, Oneida, as well as Chautauqua, Erie, Essex, and Warren Counties. New York State Homes and Community Renewal will oversee the program and grants will be awarded based on a scope of work approved by local administrators according to program guidelines. Homeowners in the affected regions can apply to receive funding to cover the cost of urgent repairs necessary to bring their home into a safe and habitable condition. Applicants must be homeowners whose incomes are at or below 100 percent of Area Median Income to qualify. Eligible homeowners interested in applying may inquire here.

Up to $4 million in emergency funding will be awarded to Oneida County and the City of Rome to support demolition of unsafe and unstable structures from tornado and severe storm damage. Additionally, a $2 million Restore New York program grant previously awarded to support the rehabilitation of 233 West Dominick Street in Rome, will be authorized for demolition and redevelopment of the site. The next round of the Restore New York program, which will launch this summer, will incorporate guidelines for communities affected by these storms to apply for funding to support initiatives to demolish or repurpose now blighted or unsafe buildings.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “The assistance being made available by Governor Hochul will help families begin to repair the damage they suffered. The team at DHSES is working closely with local officials to make sure that the communities affected by these storms get every federal dollar that they are eligible for.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “As residents across Upstate New York recover from the destruction caused by recent tornadoes and severe storms, this financial assistance will help eligible homeowners pick up the pieces and ensure their homes are made safe and habitable. Thanks to Governor Hochul, the State is in a better position to provide aid and assist more New Yorkers as they face the fallout from climate-related storms.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York State continues to support communities in the aftermath of severe weather events. When this storm irreparably damaged a building earmarked for redevelopment in Rome, ESD was able to pivot and reallocate the funding to instead support demolition, accelerating recovery and safety efforts in the area.”

State Senator Joseph Griffo said, “Rome, Canastota and other communities in the region were greatly impacted by recent tornados and severe weather. While local cleanup efforts continue, it is imperative that the state continues to support the individuals, families and local governments affected by these significant weather events. The funding announced today will be an additional resource that can help our storm-ravaged communities recover, rebuild and come back stronger than ever.”

State Senator Dan Stec said, “Our region, particularly Essex and Warren Counties, was devastated by the recent tornados and thunderstorms. We’re thrilled that both of these counties are receiving state funding. This will be crucial in helping our families and communities recover and get back on their feet."

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “The Rome community has faced a devastating disaster. It will take all levels of government to come together and provide the necessary support for the city. I appreciate the Governor assisting with these critical first steps of demolition and emergency repairs.”

Assemblymember Ken Blankenbush said, “I am proud of the constituents in the 117th. These are people who rarely ask for help and now they are facing devastating circumstances. The multiple flooding incidents in Lewis County has left bridges and roads washed out, businesses closed, and people’s homes with destruction they are unable to pay for. Shortly after, the Mohawk Valley was hit, and the destruction continued. This is another step to rebuild our communities. Taking care of our people is a goal all can agree on. I would like to thank the Governor’s Office for their work with this additional support.”

Assemblymember Brian Miller said, “The Governor has pledged a total of $11 million to assist with the recent storm damage. The pledge will include $6 million for demolition projects in the City of Rome. $5 million will be allocated for emergency repair grants to assist homeowners in Madison, Oneida and other counties impacted. This is a significant step in helping our communities recover and rebuild from the recent storms. These emergency repair grants of up to $50,000 per homeowner will provide essential support to those whose primary residences were damaged, ensuring that homes are made safe and habitable once again. This funding is crucial for our residents, and I urge eligible homeowners to apply and take advantage of the emergency repair grants. Thank you to Governor Hochul and the state agencies involved in the recovery of our communities.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, “As we saw here in Erie County and statewide, bad weather can develop and intensify quickly into storms that destroy homes and businesses, changing lives in an instant. This summer has seen a pattern of destructive storms sweep across New York state with multiple communities affected by intense weather the likes of which they’d not seen before. Thanks to quick action by Governor Hochul, emergency funding will be available to help homeowners and municipalities repair and recover from these storms and get back on their feet. Leadership shows in times like these, and I thank Governor Hochul for making this funding available.”

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said, “I am grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul and the state for their support in our storm recovery efforts. The emergency funds for Chautauqua County will help communities like Forestville rebuild stronger and better than ever. After touring the damaged areas, I am deeply moved by the resilience and determination of our community coming together to help neighbors, friends and family immediately following the storm.”

Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. said, “The County of Oneida and the City of Rome are grateful for this money allocated by Governor Hochul to assist us in the demolition costs associated with the devastating July 16 tornado. It is a good start, but we still have a long way to go to. The County and the City will continue to work hand in hand to bring relief to those who have had their lives turned upside down. We look forward to further commitment from Governor Hochul and the State of New York as we work our way past the immediate aftermath of the tornado and move towards long-term recovery.”

Lewis County Board of Legislators Chairman Larry Dolhof said, “Lewis County is very fortunate to have New York State’s and Governor Kathy Hochul’s advocacy and support for our homeowners in their time of need due to the extreme flooding which they recently endured. Lewis County is very thankful for all the help which has been provided by the State and the Governor in this unprecedented catastrophic event, not only in this case to our homeowners, but additionally, the support we have received for our municipalities in our time of crisis.”

Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty said, “The thunderstorms and tornadoes that barreled across New York on July 16 caused major damage across Warren County, and we are grateful that New York State will be able to provide funding for repairs of the extensive damage experienced by many of our residents, some of whom have been displaced from their homes by these storms.”

Madison County Chairman Jim Cunningham said, “I would like to express our deepest gratitude for this generous funding to help those homeowners impacted by the recent storms that caused unprecedented destruction in Madison County. This much needed support will make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by the tornado. Madison County is extremely grateful for the Governor's swift emergency response and emergency funding assistance. Your assistance is truly appreciated as we work to rebuild and recover during this challenging time.”

Essex County Manager Michael Mascarenas said, “Essex County is most pleased that the Governor has elected to release funding for those that experienced damage to personal property during the July storms. The people will be relieved to know that help is on the way!”

Canastota Mayor Rosanne Warner said, “The Village of Canastota was significantly impacted by the July 16 tornado, particularly multiple low-income neighborhoods. The Village is grateful that the Governor has dedicated these funds to assist communities harmed by the storm, and we are hopeful that Canastota residents who are in need are able to benefit.”

Rome Mayor Jeffrey Lanigan said, “On behalf of the City of Rome, I extend our heartfelt thanks to Governor Hochul for the $4 million in aid to assist with demolition costs following the July 16, 2024 tornado. This funding is a crucial first step as we assess our needs. We anticipate requiring additional support in the coming weeks and months and look forward to working with the state to ensure Rome’s recovery continues smoothly, while we await federal support from FEMA. We are also grateful for the governor's approval to reallocate our $2 million Restore Grant, shifting from rehabilitation to new construction, which will help to revitalize the downtown area so severely damaged by the storm.”

On July 20, Governor Hochul requested a federal emergency declaration to support response and recovery operations following the storms that occurred on July 15 and 16. If approved, the Federal Emergency Declaration would authorize FEMA to provide reimbursement for debris removal operations, emergency protective measures like search and rescue operations, and actions to eliminate or reduce immediate threats of significant additional damage to critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, water control facilities and utilities.

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services' Office of Emergency Management and Office of Fire Prevention and Control, the Department of Transportation, Office of Disaster Recovery Programs, New York State Police, Thruway Authority and National Guard continue to be engaged in supporting local governments as they work to recover.