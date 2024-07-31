Maryland Budgets $47 Million to Expand and Enhance Access to Recreation and Open Space

July 31, 2024

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

Governor Wes Moore’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget includes more than $47 million for local grants through Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Program Open Space and Community Parks and Playgrounds Program, to expand and enhance public access to recreation and open space throughout Maryland.

“Maryland is a leader in land conservation, and supporting these important programs is a high priority of the Moore-Miller Administration” said Maryland Department of natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “We will continue to work in partnership across all levels of government as well as with the nonprofit and private sectors to preserve our landscapes and provide access for all Marylanders to our state’s open space.”

Program Open Space – Local is providing $32.1 million in grant funds to Maryland’s counties and Baltimore City to acquire and develop land for public recreation and open space uses. Program Open Space – Stateside includes an additional $10 million as a direct grant to Baltimore City for projects. All jurisdictions may now complete individual project applications to submit to the Board of Public Works for final approval.

The governor’s budget also includes $5 million in Community Parks and Playgrounds grant funds for 30 projects statewide. The Community Parks and Playgrounds program provides grants to municipalities to rehabilitate, expand, or improve existing parks, create new parks, or purchase and install playground equipment. Projects funded will be presented to the Board of Public Works for approval in FY 2025.

The following Community Parks and Playgrounds projects received funding in the FY 2025 budget:

Allegany County

Town of Midland

Main Street pickleball court construction

$50,000

Caroline County



Town of Preston

James T. Wright Park improvements

$127,816

Carroll County



City of Westminster

Tahoma Farm Park – Phase II

$298,950

Town of Hampstead

Panther Park – inclusive park expansion

$207,278

Cecil County



Town of Perryville

Lower Ferry Park Railroad Playground

$119,360

Town of Rising Sun

Triangle Dog Park and Trails Improvements

$300,000

Dorchester County

City of Cambridge

Mill Street Nature Way Park – acquisition

$183,000

Frederick County

City of Brunswick

B&O Railroad Park development

$220,000

Town of Middletown

North Pointe Park Playground – equipment replacement

$32,240

Town of New Market

New Market Community Park – pavilion and bathrooms

$100,000

Garrett County

Town of Accident

Town Park West Pavilion – improvements

$18,096

Town of Deer Park

Deer Park Community Park – upgrades

$160,000

Town of Friendsville

Friendsville Community Park – restroom renovation

$241,604

Harford County

Town of Bel Air

Plumtree Park – improvements

$100,757

Kent County

Town of Chestertown

Carpenter Park – playground

$264,089

Town of Galena

Teen play area

$44,835

Montgomery County

Town of Kensington

St. Paul Park – playground expansion and ADA surfacing improvement

$177,801

Prince George’s County

Town of Cheverly

Boyd Park – playground

$214,729

City of College Park

Calvert Hills Park – swing set

$27,800

City of College Park

Calvert Hills Park – playground for 5-12 year old children

$90,410

Town of New Carrollton

Oak Lane Park revitalization

$200,000

Town of New Carrollton

Mahoney Woods revitalization

$230,000

Queen Anne’s County

Town of Centreville

Centreville Wharf Park improvements

$280,722

Talbot County

Town of Easton

Golton Park renovation

$155,901

Washington County

Town of Hancock

Joseph Hancock Park steps replacement

$49,115

Town of Keedysville

Taylor Park multi-use sports court

$352,541

Wicomico County

City of Salisbury

Doverdale Park – playground equipment

$223,936

Town of Berlin

Dr. William Henry Park playground

$216,000

Worcester County

Town of Ocean City

Little Salisbury Park basketball court and pickleball courts

$239,108

City of Pocomoke

Cypress Park – pickleball/tennis lighting

$133,533

Maryland’s Community Parks and Playgrounds Program invests in the future of Maryland’s established communities by developing and revitalizing parks and playgrounds statewide. To date, more than $92 million in grant funding has been approved for over 882 park and playground projects!

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting grant proposals for the FY 2026 Community Parks and Playgrounds Program. All municipalities throughout the State are invited to apply. Grant proposals will be reviewed and considered for submission to the General Assembly as part of the Governor’s FY 2026 budget.

More information on the Community Parks and Playgrounds Program is available on the DNR website.