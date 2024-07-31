Maryland Budgets $47 Million to Expand and Enhance Access to Recreation and Open Space

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo
Governor Wes Moore’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget includes more than $47 million for local grants through Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Program Open Space and Community Parks and Playgrounds Program, to expand and enhance public access to recreation and open space throughout Maryland.
“Maryland is a leader in land conservation, and supporting these important programs is a high priority of the Moore-Miller Administration” said Maryland Department of natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “We will continue to work in partnership across all levels of government as well as with the nonprofit and private sectors to preserve our landscapes and provide access for all Marylanders to our state’s open space.”
Program Open Space – Local is providing $32.1 million in grant funds to Maryland’s counties and Baltimore City to acquire and develop land for public recreation and open space uses. Program Open Space – Stateside includes an additional $10 million as a direct grant to Baltimore City for projects. All jurisdictions may now complete individual project applications to submit to the Board of Public Works for final approval.
The governor’s budget also includes $5 million in Community Parks and Playgrounds grant funds for 30 projects statewide. The Community Parks and Playgrounds program provides grants to municipalities to rehabilitate, expand, or improve existing parks, create new parks, or purchase and install playground equipment. Projects funded will be presented to the Board of Public Works for approval in FY 2025.
The following Community Parks and Playgrounds projects received funding in the FY 2025 budget:
Allegany County
Town of Midland
Main Street pickleball court construction
$50,000
Caroline County
Town of Preston
James T. Wright Park improvements
$127,816
Carroll County
City of Westminster
Tahoma Farm Park – Phase II
$298,950
Town of Hampstead
Panther Park – inclusive park expansion
$207,278
Cecil County
Town of Perryville
Lower Ferry Park Railroad Playground
$119,360
Town of Rising Sun
Triangle Dog Park and Trails Improvements
$300,000
Dorchester County
City of Cambridge
Mill Street Nature Way Park – acquisition
$183,000
Frederick County
City of Brunswick
B&O Railroad Park development
$220,000
Town of Middletown
North Pointe Park Playground – equipment replacement
$32,240
Town of New Market
New Market Community Park – pavilion and bathrooms
$100,000
Garrett County
Town of Accident
Town Park West Pavilion – improvements
$18,096
Town of Deer Park
Deer Park Community Park – upgrades
$160,000
Town of Friendsville
Friendsville Community Park – restroom renovation
$241,604
Harford County
Town of Bel Air
Plumtree Park – improvements
$100,757
Kent County
Town of Chestertown
Carpenter Park – playground
$264,089
Town of Galena
Teen play area
$44,835
Montgomery County
Town of Kensington
St. Paul Park – playground expansion and ADA surfacing improvement
$177,801
Prince George’s County
Town of Cheverly
Boyd Park – playground
$214,729
City of College Park
Calvert Hills Park – swing set
$27,800
City of College Park
Calvert Hills Park – playground for 5-12 year old children
$90,410
Town of New Carrollton
Oak Lane Park revitalization
$200,000
Town of New Carrollton
Mahoney Woods revitalization
$230,000
Queen Anne’s County
Town of Centreville
Centreville Wharf Park improvements
$280,722
Talbot County
Town of Easton
Golton Park renovation
$155,901
Washington County
Town of Hancock
Joseph Hancock Park steps replacement
$49,115
Town of Keedysville
Taylor Park multi-use sports court
$352,541
Wicomico County
City of Salisbury
Doverdale Park – playground equipment
$223,936
Town of Berlin
Dr. William Henry Park playground
$216,000
Worcester County
Town of Ocean City
Little Salisbury Park basketball court and pickleball courts
$239,108
City of Pocomoke
Cypress Park – pickleball/tennis lighting
$133,533
Maryland’s Community Parks and Playgrounds Program invests in the future of Maryland’s established communities by developing and revitalizing parks and playgrounds statewide. To date, more than $92 million in grant funding has been approved for over 882 park and playground projects!
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting grant proposals for the FY 2026 Community Parks and Playgrounds Program. All municipalities throughout the State are invited to apply. Grant proposals will be reviewed and considered for submission to the General Assembly as part of the Governor’s FY 2026 budget.
More information on the Community Parks and Playgrounds Program is available on the DNR website.