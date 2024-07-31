New Industrial Cooling Distribution Module™ (iCDM™) is a Plug and Play Liquid Cooling System
The plug and play iCDM system houses all components of a liquid cooling loop in one enclosure and connects to cold plates and other liquid cooling devices.NORWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) has introduced the Industrial Cooling Distribution Module™ (iCDM™), a plug and play system that houses all components of a liquid cooling loop in one portable enclosure and connects to cold plates and other liquid cooling devices for electronics.
The iCDM system features a ventilated metal chassis that contains a pump, heat exchanger, coolant reservoir, inlets and outlets, system monitoring panel, and precision controls. The single system removes the need to individually purchase and connect these separate components.
The iCDM connects easily to a cold plate or to integral cooling systems on racks and chassis. Once filled with coolant, its external displays and controls monitor system temperature response and enable flow rate adjustments to provide desired cooling levels. There is no added time and guesswork from adjusting separate components.
Two iCDM models are available: the iCDM-10 has a cooling capacity of 10kW, and the iCDM-20 has 20KW cooling capacity to more effectively match an application's electronics cooling requirements.
Each iCDM module can contain up to 2 liters of coolant, keeping its temperature stable within +/- 1°C. Maximum pump flow rate is 22 LPM (5.8 GPM), and it is user-controlled to optimize thermal performance. The system works with a wide range of wetted materials connecting to external cold plates or chassis.
Applications include liquid cooled lasers, computer servers, and heat-challenged equipment used in laboratories, medical diagnostics, defense, aerospace, and chip manufacturing, where the new iCDM system improves cooling reliability and operational convenience.
The iCDM-10 and iCDM-20 will be available through ATS’ global distribution network starting in September 2024. ATS plans to release more iCDM systems, in compact floor and rack mounted models with more than 100KW of cooling capacity, in 2024 and 2025.
More information on the new Industrial Cooling Distribution Modules is available online: https://www.qats.com/Products/Liquid-Cooling/icdm, email: ATS at ats-hq@qats.com, and phone: (1) 781-769-2800.
# # #
About Advanced Thermal Solutions
Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), headquartered in Norwood, MA, was founded in 1989 as a design-services company. After more than 30 years in this market, ATS has evolved into a company that designs and manufactures industry leading thermal management solutions for the electronics market. ATS products are designed to provide the market with enabling cooling solutions in air, liquid, and refrigeration. ATS’ patented and standard products include heat sinks, liquid cold plates, heat pipes, vapor chambers, refrigeration systems, liquid cooling systems, air filtration, and a unique class of research quality thermal testing instruments. All ATS products are supported by three state-of-the-art laboratories, manufacturing facilities, and highly trained engineering staff, providing design and product development services to the market. ATS has engineering and software development offices in the U.S. and India. They have a manufacturing center in the US, strategic partnerships with global manufacturers, and a global distribution center in China. ATS’ unique and patented products are sold through a strong network of tier-one international distributors. Customer support for ATS products is provided by a global team of sales representatives. Learn more at https://www.qats.com/ or email ats-hq@qats.com
Rebecca O'Day
Advanced Thermal Solutions Inc.
+1 781-949-2521
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other