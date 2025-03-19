ATS Heat Sinks Cool AMD Kria™ K26 SOMs Designed for Smart City and Factory Applications

Advanced Thermal Solutions now provides heat sinks for cooling AMD Kria K26 SOMs.

NORWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Thermal Solutions , Inc. (ATS) has introduced a line of heat sinks developed specifically for cooling AMD Kria™ K26 SOMs . Kria K26 SOMs provide leading vision AI performance, and performance per watt compared to competitive SOMs.The new ATS black anodized, aluminum heat sinks feature straight fin or ATS maxiFLOW spread fin designs. Lower profile versions are included. Each heat sink comes with a mounting hardware kit for direct attachment to the standard K26 SOM heat spreader plate. A high-performance thermal interface material (TIM) is pre-assembled on the attachment side of the heat sink.The new sinks are provided in four passive (no fan) and two active (fan attached) versions. Active heat sinks come with hardware for attaching customer-selected fans to match performance needs. ATS includes a list of recommended fan suppliers.Passive versions can remove 20 W of heat from the AMD module with incoming airflow of 300 LFM (linear feet/minute). The active heat sink version, with a top-mounted fan, delivers 4 CFM (cubic feet/minute) of air to remove 16-18 W of heat. Thermal resistance of these heat sinks is 1.2°C/W in a passive air environment of 100-300 LFM depending on the heat sink type.Offered in commercial and industrial grades, the Kria K26 SOM features a custom-built AMD Zynq™ UltraScale+™ MPSoC device in a small form factor card ideal for production deployment in smart camera, embedded vision, security, retail analytics, and smart city applications.The Kria SOM heat sink pages on the ATS website, qats.com, include a calculator for customers to input power and ambient temperature data for their applications. The calculator shows the temperatures the heat sink will keep the module under different airflows.ATS heat sinks for Kria K26 SOMs are available through ATS’ authorized distribution network, including Avnet, who is also a member of the AMD Adaptive Computing Partner Program.ATS is a member of the AMD Adaptive Computing Partner Program. For more information about ATS heat sinks for AMD Kria K26 SOMs, including downloadable CAD files, visit QATS.com or contact Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. at (1) 781-769-2800 or by email: ats-hq@qats.com.About Advanced Thermal SolutionsAdvanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), headquartered in Norwood, MA, was founded in 1989 as a design-services company. After more than 30 years in this market, ATS has evolved into a company that designs and manufactures industry-leading thermal management solutions for the electronics market. ATS products are designed to provide the market with cooling solutions in air, liquid, and refrigeration. ATS’ patented and standard products include heat sinks, liquid cold plates, heat pipes, vapor chambers, refrigeration systems, liquid cooling systems, air filtration, and a unique class of research quality thermal testing instruments. All ATS products are supported by three state-of-the-art laboratories, manufacturing facilities, and highly trained engineering staff, providing design and product development services to the market. ATS has engineering and software development offices in the U.S. and India. They have a manufacturing center in the U.S., strategic partnerships with global manufacturers, and a global distribution center in China. ATS’ unique and patented products are sold through a strong network of tier-one international distributors. Customer support for ATS products is provided by a global team of sales representatives. Learn more at https://www.qats.com/ or email ats-hq@qats.com.AMD, Kria, UltraScale, Zynq, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advance Micro Devices, Inc.

