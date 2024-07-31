SPACES4LEARNING ANNOUNCES 2024 NEW PRODUCT AWARD WINNERS
Spaces4Learning, a provider of education news on effective learning environments is excited to announce the winners of its 2024 New Product Award.WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spaces4Learning, a provider of news, information and tools that three key levels of decision-makers (executive, purchasing and specifier) at schools, colleges and universities need to create effective learning environments, a division of Converge360 and 1105 Media Inc, is excited to announce the winners of its 2024 New Product Award.
Twenty companies are being recognized as winners across 20 K-12 and higher education categories with a few receiving multiple awards, including Armstrong World Industries, Atlona, Interface, IPVideo a Motorola Solutions Company, Lakeshore Learning, Patcraft and PPG.
The 2024 Spaces4Learning New Product Award program honors the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered particularly noteworthy in helping to improve the learning environment.
“We are excited to honor these products for their contributions to learning environments across K-12 and higher education, ensuring that spaces are safe and comfortable, inspire learning, and support student success,” said Editor-in-Chief of Spaces4Learning Rhea Kelly.
The 2024 award winners are:
Building Envelope – Toplighting, Higher Ed
Platinum: KlearSky™ Metal Framed Glass Skylights, Kingspan Light + Air
Building Envelope – Toplighting, K-12
Platinum: KlearSky™ Metal Framed Glass Skylights, Kingspan Light + Air
Building Interiors - Carpet, Higher Ed
Platinum: Open Ended™, Interface
Silver: Shape Theory, Mohawk Group
Gold: Dichroic, Patcraft
Building Interiors - Carpet, K-12
Platinum: Organic Interruption Saturate, Patcraft
Silver: Learning Lab, Patcraft
Gold: Shape Theory, Mohawk Group
Building Interiors – Ceilings, Higher Ed
Platinum: Ultima Low Embodied Carbon Ceiling Panels, Armstrong World Industries
Building Interiors – Ceilings, K-12
Platinum: Templok Energy Saving Ceilings, Armstrong World Industries
Building Interiors - Floorings (Hard), Higher Ed
Platinum: ReMaterial Wood + Weald, Patcraft
Building Interiors - Floorings (Hard), K-12
Gold: ReMaterial Wood + Weald, Patcraft
Building Interiors - Floorings (Mixed), Higher Ed
Platinum: Material Edit, Patcraft
Building Interiors - Floorings (Utility), Higher Ed
Platinum: Johnsonite Triumph and Inertia (Multi-Functional and Sports Rubber Tile), Tarkett
Building Interiors - Floorings (Utility), K-12
Platinum: noraplan dariva™, Interface
Gold: Johnsonite Triumph and Inertia (Multi-Functional and Sports Rubber Tile), Tarkett
Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment - Classroom (Desks and Tables), K-12
Platinum: Mobile Flip & Nest Write & Wipe Table, Lakeshore Learning
Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment - Classroom (Other), K-12
Platinum: Sky View Sanctuary, Whitney Brothers®
Gold: Childcraft® Cozy Arch Cube with Sensory Panel, School Specialty
Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment - Classroom (Seating), K-12
Platinum: Comfy Nesting Benches, Lakeshore Learning
Maintenance - Paints & Coatings, Higher Ed
Platinum: SPEEDHIDE® Max Interior Latex, PPG
Maintenance - Paints & Coatings, K-12
Platinum: PPG PITT-GLAZE® WB1 High-Performance Pre-Catalyzed Waterborne Epoxy, PPG
Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing - Building Controls, Higher Ed
Platinum: HALO Amplify, IPVideo a Motorola Solutions Company
Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing - Building Controls, K-12
Platinum: HALO Amplify, IPVideo a Motorola Solutions Company
Restrooms/Locker Rooms – Lockers, Higher Ed
Platinum: Express® TLX 4-station Lavatory System, Bradley Company
Restrooms/Locker Rooms – Lockers, K-12
Platinum: Express® TLX 4-station Lavatory System, Bradley Company
Safety & Security - Emergency Communication, Higher Ed
Platinum: HALO Amplify, IPVideo a Motorola Solutions Company
Safety & Security - Emergency Communication, K-12
Platinum: Status Solutions Network, Status Solutions
Gold: HALO Amplify, IPVideo a Motorola Solutions Company
Safety & Security - Fire & Life Safety, K-12
Platinum: TGProtect™ FR System, Technical Glass Products
Technology - A/V Equipment (Audio), Higher Ed
Platinum: AT-OME-CS31-SA Three-Input Switcher for HDMI Signals, Mixer Amplifier, and USB Hub, Atlona
Technology - A/V Equipment (Controllers), Higher Ed
Platinum: AT-VKP-8E Velocity 8 Button Keypad Controller, Atlona
Technology - A/V Equipment (Displays), Higher Ed
Platinum: BenQ Board RP04, BenQ
Technology - A/V Equipment (Displays), K-12
Platinum: BenQ Board RP04, BenQ
Technology - A/V Equipment (Document Cameras), K-12
Platinum: Logitech Reach, Logitech
Gold: Epson DC-30 Wireless Document Camera, Epson
Technology - Office Automation, K-12
Platinum: Scribbles Software Product Suite, Scribbles Software
Technology - Printing/Imaging, Higher Ed
Platinum: Epson WorkForce Enterprise AM-C550 A4 Color Multifunction Printer, Epson America, Inc.
Technology - Printing/Imaging, K-12
Platinum: Epson WorkForce Enterprise AM-C550 A4 Color Multifunction Printer, Epson America, Inc.
Information on the 2025 New Product Awards will be available on www.spaces4learning.com next year.
For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, CMO, at mbastionell@1105media.com.
###
About Converge360
For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.
Mallory Bastionell
1105 Media
+1 310-415-1765
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram