SPACES4LEARNING ANNOUNCES 2024 NEW PRODUCT AWARD WINNERS

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spaces4Learning , a provider of news, information and tools that three key levels of decision-makers (executive, purchasing and specifier) at schools, colleges and universities need to create effective learning environments, a division of Converge360 and 1105 Media Inc, is excited to announce the winners of its 2024 New Product Award Twenty companies are being recognized as winners across 20 K-12 and higher education categories with a few receiving multiple awards, including Armstrong World Industries, Atlona, Interface, IPVideo a Motorola Solutions Company, Lakeshore Learning, Patcraft and PPG.The 2024 Spaces4Learning New Product Award program honors the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered particularly noteworthy in helping to improve the learning environment.“We are excited to honor these products for their contributions to learning environments across K-12 and higher education, ensuring that spaces are safe and comfortable, inspire learning, and support student success,” said Editor-in-Chief of Spaces4Learning Rhea Kelly.The 2024 award winners are:Building Envelope – Toplighting, Higher EdPlatinum: KlearSky™ Metal Framed Glass Skylights, Kingspan Light + AirBuilding Envelope – Toplighting, K-12Platinum: KlearSky™ Metal Framed Glass Skylights, Kingspan Light + AirBuilding Interiors - Carpet, Higher EdPlatinum: Open Ended™, InterfaceSilver: Shape Theory, Mohawk GroupGold: Dichroic, PatcraftBuilding Interiors - Carpet, K-12Platinum: Organic Interruption Saturate, PatcraftSilver: Learning Lab, PatcraftGold: Shape Theory, Mohawk GroupBuilding Interiors – Ceilings, Higher EdPlatinum: Ultima Low Embodied Carbon Ceiling Panels, Armstrong World IndustriesBuilding Interiors – Ceilings, K-12Platinum: Templok Energy Saving Ceilings, Armstrong World IndustriesBuilding Interiors - Floorings (Hard), Higher EdPlatinum: ReMaterial Wood + Weald, PatcraftBuilding Interiors - Floorings (Hard), K-12Gold: ReMaterial Wood + Weald, PatcraftBuilding Interiors - Floorings (Mixed), Higher EdPlatinum: Material Edit, PatcraftBuilding Interiors - Floorings (Utility), Higher EdPlatinum: Johnsonite Triumph and Inertia (Multi-Functional and Sports Rubber Tile), TarkettBuilding Interiors - Floorings (Utility), K-12Platinum: noraplan dariva™, InterfaceGold: Johnsonite Triumph and Inertia (Multi-Functional and Sports Rubber Tile), TarkettFurniture, Fixtures & Equipment - Classroom (Desks and Tables), K-12Platinum: Mobile Flip & Nest Write & Wipe Table, Lakeshore LearningFurniture, Fixtures & Equipment - Classroom (Other), K-12Platinum: Sky View Sanctuary, Whitney BrothersGold: ChildcraftCozy Arch Cube with Sensory Panel, School SpecialtyFurniture, Fixtures & Equipment - Classroom (Seating), K-12Platinum: Comfy Nesting Benches, Lakeshore LearningMaintenance - Paints & Coatings, Higher EdPlatinum: SPEEDHIDEMax Interior Latex, PPGMaintenance - Paints & Coatings, K-12Platinum: PPG PITT-GLAZEWB1 High-Performance Pre-Catalyzed Waterborne Epoxy, PPGMechanical, Electrical & Plumbing - Building Controls, Higher EdPlatinum: HALO Amplify, IPVideo a Motorola Solutions CompanyMechanical, Electrical & Plumbing - Building Controls, K-12Platinum: HALO Amplify, IPVideo a Motorola Solutions CompanyRestrooms/Locker Rooms – Lockers, Higher EdPlatinum: ExpressTLX 4-station Lavatory System, Bradley CompanyRestrooms/Locker Rooms – Lockers, K-12Platinum: ExpressTLX 4-station Lavatory System, Bradley CompanySafety & Security - Emergency Communication, Higher EdPlatinum: HALO Amplify, IPVideo a Motorola Solutions CompanySafety & Security - Emergency Communication, K-12Platinum: Status Solutions Network, Status SolutionsGold: HALO Amplify, IPVideo a Motorola Solutions CompanySafety & Security - Fire & Life Safety, K-12Platinum: TGProtect™ FR System, Technical Glass ProductsTechnology - A/V Equipment (Audio), Higher EdPlatinum: AT-OME-CS31-SA Three-Input Switcher for HDMI Signals, Mixer Amplifier, and USB Hub, AtlonaTechnology - A/V Equipment (Controllers), Higher EdPlatinum: AT-VKP-8E Velocity 8 Button Keypad Controller, AtlonaTechnology - A/V Equipment (Displays), Higher EdPlatinum: BenQ Board RP04, BenQTechnology - A/V Equipment (Displays), K-12Platinum: BenQ Board RP04, BenQTechnology - A/V Equipment (Document Cameras), K-12Platinum: Logitech Reach, LogitechGold: Epson DC-30 Wireless Document Camera, EpsonTechnology - Office Automation, K-12Platinum: Scribbles Software Product Suite, Scribbles SoftwareTechnology - Platinum: Epson WorkForce Enterprise AM-C550 A4 Color Multifunction Printer, Epson America, Inc.Technology - Printing/Imaging, K-12Platinum: Epson WorkForce Enterprise AM-C550 A4 Color Multifunction Printer, Epson America, Inc.Information on the 2025 New Product Awards will be available on www.spaces4learning.com next year. 