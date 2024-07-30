30 July 2024

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan participated in the inauguration ceremony of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

On July 30, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov took part in the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.

In the framework of the visit, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. On behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, R.Meredov conveyed congratulatory words and best wishes to the Head of the neighboring state on taking office as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It is worthwhile to note the progressive dynamics of Turkmen-Iranian friendly partnership which is successfully developing on a wide range and is reinforced by the contacts on high and the highest levels.