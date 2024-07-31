31 July 2024

President of Turkmenistan received the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO)

On July 30, 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Robert Floyd.

After warmly welcoming the guest at the ancient and hospitable Turkmen land, the Head of state expressed confidence that the meetings to be held during the current visit will contribute to strengthening the cooperation established between Turkmenistan and the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization throughout the years.

Expressing gratitude for the time devoted to the meeting, the chief of the one of the largest international organizations highly appreciated the balanced foreign policy of our country that has a status of permanent positive neutrality and makes a significant contribution to the global efforts on ensuring peace and global security.

Taking the opportunity, the guest conveyed warm greetings to the National Leader of Turkmen people, Hero-Arkadag who is the initiator and inspirer of the peace-loving policy, which has contributed to Turkmenistan’s high international standing, as well as expressed wishes of happiness, prosperity and new successes to all Turkmen people.

During the conversation that has passed in a well-organized, constructive manner, the current state and prospects of the development of traditional, mutually beneficial partnership were discussed.

“Turkmenistan fully supports the initiatives of the international community on ensuring peace, security and sustainable development under the umbrella of the UN. Our country stands for the disarmament, non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and ensuring global nuclear security,” the Head of state noted.

During the conversation, it was noted that Turkmenistan consistently fulfills its obligations being a party to a number of the most important Treaties – “On the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons”, “On Nuclear Test Ban”, “On the Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia”.

Touching upon the issues of bilateral collaboration between Turkmenistan and the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization, the interlocutors emphasized the constructiveness of the cooperation established in the field of seismology and monitoring.

At the end of the meeting President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said, “We are committed to ensuring peace and global security on the planet and are ready to provide full support in developing cooperation with the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization” and wished the Executive Secretary of the CTBTO Robert Floyd sound health and success in his work.