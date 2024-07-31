Nanodems to Attend ISC East 2024
Nanodems, a leading innovator in PSIM solutions, is excited to announce its first-time participation in ISC East 2024.BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanodems, a leading innovator in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) solutions, is excited to announce its first-time participation in ISC East 2024. The premier event will be held from November 19-21, 2024, at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.
ISC East is the Northeast’s largest security and public safety event, bringing together security professionals, dealers, integrators, and end-users from various industries to explore cutting-edge technologies and solutions. Hosted by the Security Industry Association (SIA) and in partnership with ASIS NYC, ISC East provides a unique platform for networking, learning, and business growth.
Nanodems will showcase its latest PSIM solutions designed to integrate multiple unconnected security applications and devices, providing comprehensive control and improved situational awareness. Visitors to the Nanodems booth will experience live demonstrations of their advanced security management systems, which seamlessly integrate video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection, and other critical security components.
"We are thrilled to participate in ISC East for the first time," said Asli Citak, Marketing Manager of Nanodems.
"This event is a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with industry leaders, share our innovative solutions, and demonstrate how our technology can help organizations enhance their security operations and ensure public safety."
Event Highlights:
• SIA Education@ISC: A comprehensive education program running from November 19-21, offering sessions on the latest business trends, technologies, and industry developments.
• Exhibit Hall: Open from November 20-21, featuring over 300 leading brands showcasing the newest security products and solutions
• Networking Opportunities: Special events, including appreciation parties and award ceremonies, provide ample opportunities for attendees to connect with peers and industry experts.
Event Details:
• Dates: November 19-21, 2024
• Location: Jacob Javits Center, 655 West 34th Street, New York, NY 10001
