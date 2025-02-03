Technology Partnership Between TKH Security and Nanodems

Nanodems and TKH Security Technology Partnership

Nanodems, a pioneer in PSIM software announces a technology partnership with TKH Security, a global leader in security and parking guidance technologies

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to announce a strategic partnership between TKH Security, a global leader in security and parking guidance technologies, and Nanodems Corporation, a pioneer in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM).TKH Security, based in Zoetermeer, the Netherlands, with over 25 years of experience, provides innovative solutions for security, asset & site, and parking guidance management.Operating in over 80 countries with 12 offices worldwide, TKH Security is committed to delivering high-quality, cyber-secure technologies that are designed in-house and manufactured in Europe, with a strong focus on environmental responsibility.Nanodems Corporation, based in Burlington, Massachusetts, specializes in PSIM solutions that enable organizations to streamline operations, mitigate risks, and centralize control of their security ecosystems. Its seamless platform integrates and manages diverse security assets, including CCTV, access control systems, and perimeter intrusion detection systems.This partnership unites TKH Security’s expertise in VMS with Nanodems’ leadership in software solutions, providing a comprehensive and integrated approach to security management. Together, we aim to deliver innovative, efficient, and secure solutions that meet the evolving needs of organizations worldwide. This integration will provide innovative, efficient, and secure solutions to empower organizations globally.

